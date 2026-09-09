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Badges in hand, let's go! (Image credit: Future) There's nothing quite like being at Apple Park for an iPhone event and now that we have our badges in hand, the countdown has begun. Without a doubt, we're eager to see what new gadgets Apple plans to reveal. Or perhaps get teasers on some other upcoming stuff the company's planning to officially reveal later one.

Does not having a telephoto camera a dealbreaker for the iPhone Duo? Image 1 of 2 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original Dropping an estimated $2,000 on a flagship phone usually guarantees top-tier imaging hardware, which exposes one of the issues I have knowing that the iPhone Duo is rumored to not have a dedicated telephoto camera. I've put the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra through their paces, the gap between having dedicated zoom optics and relying on digital cropping is impossible to overlook. In my real-world shooting, Google’s foldable holds the clear upper hand. The periscope setup on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold consistently pulls in sharper, cleaner detail at 5x and beyond — rendering the sign in the gallery above better than the Fold 8 Ultra. If Apple relies purely on high-resolution sensor crop from the main camera to handle magnification, zoom quality is going to hit a hard ceiling past 2x. On a device built to showcase Apple’s hardware engineering at the highest level, skipping a dedicated telephoto feels like a compromise. What do you think?

I LOVE the Galaxy Z Fold 8, so I have higher expectations for the iPhone Duo (Image credit: Future) I'll be the first to admit that changing to a different aspect ratio is exactly what made me (and many others) fall in love with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. After spending eight generations relentlessly refining the book-style foldable, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 feels like the culmination of that effort. Between its razor-thin chassis, nearly imperceptible crease, and mature multitasking software, it finally turned the foldable promise into an uncompromising daily driver. Because the bar is set so ridiculously high, I have higher expectations for the iPhone Duo. Entering the game this late means Apple can't just release a novel device because it has to solve the pain points that even seasoned foldable makers still wrestle with. If the Duo commands a rumored $2,000 price tag, it needs to deliver more than just premium industrial design.

Overhyped versus underhyped gadgets Apple could reveal @tomsguide ♬ Wii Shop Channel Trap - OSRSBeatz Our very own Mark Spoonauer and Kate Kozuch are on the ground at Apple Park to cover everything at the "Surprise and Shine" event. But before the keynote starts, they're breaking down all the biggest rumors ahead of the event. Specifically, they debate about the most overhyped and underhyped Apple devices that have been rumored for some time now.

I've chosen the smaller iPhone Pro for the last couple of years, but that changes this year (Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide) For the past couple of generations, sticking with the standard 6.3-inch Pro has been an easy call. It offered the ideal pocketable design that I crave without compromising on flagship features, especially since Apple kept camera and processing hardware idential. But with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, I'm leaning dramatically towards the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Between rumors of the Pro Max exclusively receiving a game-changing variable aperture main camera, packing a massive battery upgrade upwards of 5,500 mAh, and delivering better thermal headroom for the new 2nm A20 Pro silicon, Apple seems intent on re-establishing the Max as the true hardware flagship. What seals the deal, however, is the narrowing price gap. With early whispers of a massive price hike giving way to reports that the Pro lineup will see a more modest bump, the 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are tipped to be separated by just $100 — starting around $1,199 and $1,299 for matching 256GB baselines.

AirPods Ultra won't likely be announced, but we could get something else (Image credit: Future) Before Apple rolls out wilder concept designs like camera-touting AirPods that have dominated the rumor mills for some time now, the company might instead reveal the AirPods 5 at its event later today. Expect the lineup to maintain its two-model approach — $129 for base and $179 for ANC — powered by a new H3 chip for crisper call isolation and better noise cancellation, plus rumored basic temperature tracking to bolster entry-level health metrics.

iPhone 18 Pro likely to get a price hike, but it's not as bad as we thought (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) After months of rumors warning that Apple’s next flagship series could see prices spike by as much as $200 to $300, a new report from Bloomberg brings some relief: the increase is expected to be capped at $100. That would push the starting prices to $1,199 for the iPhone 18 Pro and $1,299 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max (each likely starting with 256GB). While nobody welcomes higher hardware costs, the bump merely aligns Apple with chief competitors. like Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra and Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL. However, given the bigger hardware upgrades rumored to come to the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, people may be inclined to get the Pro Max over the Pro this year.

We're on the ground at Apple Park! @mspoonyg ♬ Sunlit Fingertips - Elliot Vex Even though we're still a few hours away from the start time of the event, we're finally on the ground and ready to tackle everything Apple has to announce. Clearly the one that's getting the most buzz right now is none other than the iPhone Duo, but there are three things you should know about Apple's upcoming first foldable phone.

Why great hardware won't be enough to save the iPhone Duo (Image credit: Tom's Guide) While rumors obsess over crease-free displays and ultra-thin hinges, Apple’s upcoming foldable faces a much bigger hurdle: software. This is exactly the one thing I argue that will make or break the iPhone Duo, seeing how an expensive 7.8-inch folding canvas doesn't stand a chance unless iOS 27 completely rethinks the user experience. In order to genuinely challenge rival foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Apple needs to deliver on three critical fronts: seamless app scaling with landscape-oriented dual-pane views, a truly dynamic multitasking system built for a folding screen, and a dedicated desktop mode that finally lets the iPhone double as a pocket computer. Without software tailored specifically to the form factor, the Duo risks being a gorgeous piece of hardware holding back an oversized iOS.

Where could the iPhone Duo land among the all-time greats? If the iPhone Duo delivers on its promise, it faces a serious legitimacy test when stacked against an all-time greatest list. Every transformative Apple hardware leap — from the original and my personal favorite, the iPhone 4, to the iPhone X redefining modern smartphones — fundamentally rewrote what a phone should be. By finally breaking into a foldable design, the Duo undeniably earns a spot as the company’s most ambitious iPhone in nearly a decade. Yet true all-time greatness isn’t crowned on ambition alone. A steep $2,000 price tag, inevitable first-gen trade-offs like missing telephoto lenses or Face ID, and early ecosystem growing pains could mean the Duo may land more like the original Apple Watch or the first iPad. It's poised to disrupt the market, but whether it tops Apple's greatest releases remains to be seen. What do you think?