Apple AirPods 5 officially announced — here are the upgrades

Apple just announced the AirPods 5 alongside a bunch of other products at the "Surprise and Shine" event in Cupertino, California.

Packed with new features, the AirPods 5 definitely look like a worthwhile alternative to the latest AirPods Pro 3.

They have the open fit the previous models were known for, which is great for people who don't like the Pro's tips. Apple says they'll have the best ANC for this type of earbud, which is a big deal.

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Apple Watch 5 quick info

Price: $129 for the base model with ANC. $149 for the higher-end model with a wireless charging case and volume on the stem.

$129 for the base model with ANC. $149 for the higher-end model with a wireless charging case and volume on the stem. Availability: Announced at the "Surprise and Shine" event; available for pre-order today

Announced at the "Surprise and Shine" event; available for pre-order today Features : Live translation, full support for Siri AI, 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation,

: Live translation, full support for Siri AI, 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation, Under-the-hood: H3 Wireless Chip

H3 Wireless Chip Battery life: Up to 4 hours of listening time with ANC on, up to 20 hours with the charging case

What makes the AirPods 5 stand out?

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple announced some exciting new features for the AirPods 5, but perhaps the most exciting element is the lower price. The base model, now with active noise cancellation, costs only $129. That's the same price as the AirPods 4 without ANC.

At the same time, Apple announced an upgraded version, the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case, for $149. That's cheaper than the high-end AirPods 4. In today's economy, prices don't drop often, so this is exciting.

As the name implies, it offers wireless charging, but it also has a force sensor with volume swipe, which the company says is a first for the open-ear form factor.

(Image credit: Apple)

The other big change for the more expensive model is longer battery life. The cheaper model is rated to last about four hours with ANC on, while the upgraded model should last about five hours.

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Obviously, audio quality is critical for any pair of headphones, and Apple is making some lofty promises. It described a "new multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ deliver richer, more detailed sound across an even wider range of ear geometries."

Apple is also integrating AI features like Live Translation and Siri AI, so you can take advantage of them at a lower price point.

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