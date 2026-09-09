IKEA is having a massive sale on some of its iconic designs — and I'm adding these 3 to my cart today
Pick up a BILLY bookcase (or two) for less
Whenever I need practical, stylish, and budget-friendly home furnishings and decor, IKEA remains my go-to destination. And just when you thought its prices couldn't get any better, you can save up to 30% starting today in IKEA’s massive sale.
If you’re an IKEA Family member, you’ll have access to exclusive deals on around 25 of the brand’s best-selling and most iconic products in-store right now. From the signature BILLY bookcase and Lack wall shelf to my favorite shoe storage cabinet.
This exciting promotion is part of the IKEA Get More in Store event, aimed at offering budget-friendly items during times of rising living expenses — while continuing to deliver stylish, functional furniture that everyone can afford.
And if you’re not yet a member, don’t despair. You can sign up for the IKEA Family program for free, where you can unlock special savings, unique perks, and handy features like 90-day price assurance. It’s a win-win.
As someone who loves to spruce up their home for every season, I’ve already spotted a few iconic pieces that I’ll be putting into my shopping cart today. Here are my favorite picks.
If you want a fuss-free way to organize your shoes, this stylish cabinet is a great option. It comes with two compartments, and the dividers can be easily adjusted to give you the space that you need. It has a cut-out in the back, so you can place it flush against the wall.
The iconic Billy line has been a cult favorite in many homes for years. And despite already being affordable, you can now get this for just $65, available in a variety of colors. I just love how versatile this bookshelf is, and I'm tempted to get one for every room. What's more, this is easy to assemble and clean.
Another favorite of mine: I love this vertical storage gem. The Lack wall-mounted shelf unit has six shelves with a depth of 11 inches and a maximum load of 55 lb. Available in white, black and brown, I love that you can hang these horizontally or vertically to best suit your space.
The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase from September 8 through December 24 at IKEA.com. Right in time for the holiday season.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
More from Tom's Guide
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.