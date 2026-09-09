IKEA is having a massive sale on some of its iconic designs — and I'm adding these 3 to my cart today

Whenever I need practical, stylish, and budget-friendly home furnishings and decor, IKEA remains my go-to destination. And just when you thought its prices couldn't get any better, you can save up to 30% starting today in IKEA’s massive sale.

If you’re an IKEA Family member, you’ll have access to exclusive deals on around 25 of the brand’s best-selling and most iconic products in-store right now. From the signature BILLY bookcase and Lack wall shelf to my favorite shoe storage cabinet.

This exciting promotion is part of the IKEA Get More in Store event, aimed at offering budget-friendly items during times of rising living expenses — while continuing to deliver stylish, functional furniture that everyone can afford.

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And if you’re not yet a member, don’t despair. You can sign up for the IKEA Family program for free, where you can unlock special savings, unique perks, and handy features like 90-day price assurance. It’s a win-win.

As someone who loves to spruce up their home for every season, I’ve already spotted a few iconic pieces that I’ll be putting into my shopping cart today. Here are my favorite picks.

IKEA Trones shoe cabin (2-pack): was $39 now $31 at IKEA If you want a fuss-free way to organize your shoes, this stylish cabinet is a great option. It comes with two compartments, and the dividers can be easily adjusted to give you the space that you need. It has a cut-out in the back, so you can place it flush against the wall.

IKEA Billy Bookcase: was $79 now $65 at IKEA The iconic Billy line has been a cult favorite in many homes for years. And despite already being affordable, you can now get this for just $65, available in a variety of colors. I just love how versatile this bookshelf is, and I'm tempted to get one for every room. What's more, this is easy to assemble and clean.

IKEA LACK Wall shelf unit : was $99 now $79 at IKEA Another favorite of mine: I love this vertical storage gem. The Lack wall-mounted shelf unit has six shelves with a depth of 11 inches and a maximum load of 55 lb. Available in white, black and brown, I love that you can hang these horizontally or vertically to best suit your space.

The limited-edition collection will be available for purchase from September 8 through December 24 at IKEA.com. Right in time for the holiday season.

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