Prime Video top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth binge-watching this week (Sept. 9-16)

It feels impossible, but we’re already nearing the middle of September and quickly zooming into fall. But before we start panicking about the fragility of time, Prime Video graciously has plenty of new additions to its streaming library to distract us from any of that temporal ennui.

September 2026 brought plenty of new TV shows and movie releases to the Amazon platform. But with so many titles competing for your attention, it can be difficult to decide which one is worth clicking “Play” on next. That’s where Tom’s Guide comes in: We’ve narrowed down Prime Video’s current top 10 to three shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

The lineup includes buzzy YA romance “Sterling Point,” a spirited reboot of the popular action-adventure doc “The Grand Tour,” and a historical-fantasy newcomer based on a much-loved book series. Here are three new-to-Prime Video shows that you should check out next.

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This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

'The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin'

The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

An adaptation of Stephen R. Lawhead’s novels (1987's "Taliesin" and 1988's "Merlin), this historical-fantasy drama is set before Camelot, exploring the Arthurian legend in post-Roman Britain and focusing on Merlin's origin story before King Arthur's birth.

The seven-part cinematic series follows the enigmatic prophet Merlin (played by Tom Sharp)—the son of the bard Taliesin (James Arden) and Atlantean Princess Charis (Rose Reid)—as he emerges from isolation and madness to unite the fractured kingdom that's under threat from Saxon invaders.

Along with those aforementioned leads, the "Pendragon" cast includes Emree Franklin as Morgian, Finney Cassidy as Aurelius, Myles Clohessy as Uther, Brett Cooper as Ganieda, Alex Laurence Phillips as Pelleas and Colin Cunningham as Vortigern.

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Watch "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" on Prime Video

‘Sterling Point’

Sterling Point - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Sterling Point” is officially coming back for a second season (yay!), so if you haven't checked out the popular coming-of-age mystery-drama since it premiered on Prime Video this past August, now's as good a time as any.

The youthful Canadian romance has remained in the streamer's top three slots since that late-summer premiere and has garnered a strong 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the site's critical consensus praises: "[Series creator] Megan Park expertly crafts a coming-of-age drama with plenty of early aughts nostalgia that rises above its class, setting sail with audiences' expectations and delighting all who seek to take their hearts on a solid adventure."

The eight-episode first season centers on Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a New York City teenager who unexpectedly inherits a remote island in Canada from the estranged grandfather she never met. Upon arrival, she discovers the island is already occupied by Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), a girl with an unexpected connection to Annie’s family.

Watch "Sterling Point" on Prime Video

‘The Grand Tour’

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's been a decade of "The Grand Tour" on Prime Video and to celebrate the big 10th anniversary, the British motoring television program has gotten a lively reboot.

The original hosting trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been replaced by Throttle House YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, alongside British railway enthusiast and social media personality Francis Bourgeois, but the fan-favorite format thankfully remains the same. The feature-length adventures revolve around action-packed challenges across six globe-trotting episodes, including crossing the Angolan desert in track cars, testing performance vehicles in California and exploring Malaysia's vibrant car culture.

The show's new gear is clearly working: Not only is the reboot steadily chugging along in Prime Video's top 10 charts, but a second season starring the new presenters is also already in the works.

Watch "The Grand Tour" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. “Reacher” (2022)

2. “Sterling Point” (2026)

3. “The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin” (2026)

4. “Off Campus” (2026)

5. “The Grand Tour” (2026)

6. “Ride or Die” (2026)

7. “Judy Justice” (2021)

8. “Every Year After” (2026)

9. “World’s Most Evil Women” (2026)

10. “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” (2025)

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