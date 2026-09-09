iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders start on September 12 at 8am ET. Both phones were announced during Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event. Unfortunately, both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max received $100 price hikes.

The new 6.3-inch iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, whereas the 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max costs from $1,299. That's a tough pill to swallow in today's economy, but I'm here to help you find the best iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max preorder deals.

The vast majority of iPhone 18 Pro preorder deals have yet to start, but the Apple Store is offering from $35 to $885 off via trade-in. An iPhone 8 Plus will land you a $35 credit, whereas an iPhone 17 Pro Max will get you up to $885 off. I expect to see many more iPhone 18 Pro preorder deals in the days to come as carriers release their own offers.

As a reminder, both phones will be available in stores starting on September 18. Below I've found the best deals on all of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models. Meanwhile, if you're looking for deals on accessories, Amazon has iPhone accessories from $14 including cases, cables, chargers, AirPods, and more.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering iPhone preorders for over a decade. I've also been an iPhone user since the iPhone 6s. So if you're looking for iPhone 18 Pro deals — you've come to the right place. Below I've rounded up the best iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max deals you can get right now.

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $885 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $885 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 18 Pro models. For example, an iPhone 15 will get you up to a $305 credit, whereas an iPhone 13 Pro will get you up to a $255 credit. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $885 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $885 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 18 Pro Max models. For example, an iPhone 15 will get you up to a $305 credit, whereas an iPhone 13 Pro will get you up to a $255 credit. The iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz display (2868 x 1320), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼