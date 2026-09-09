iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are official — here's what you need to know

While the foldable iPhone Ultra may be taking a lot of the spotlight, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still on the way — having just been revealed at Apple's "Surprise and shine" launch event. The show is still ongoing, so we're still waiting on a bunch of the details, but there's still plenty to be excited about from these non-folding phones.

Apple kicked off the Surprise and shine event by revealing the iPhone 18 Pro, and naturally Siri was top of the agenda. But we also saw some clues of what Apple has to offer during the initial sizzle reel, including variable aperture, the more powerful A20 Pro chipset and a choice of four colors — black, silver, light blue and burgundy.

Here's everything you need to know about iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max so far — and be sure to stay tuned for more details as Apple reveals them.

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Siri AI

New details on Siri Ai have been pretty scant so far, with Apple rehashing a lot of the information we already heard at WWDC 2026. The 18 Pro has been built for Siri AI, and naturally it's able to use the newest and best features Siri has to offer.

This includes Expressive Voices and the improved dictation that is only available on a limited number of iPhones, meaning there's at least 12GB of RAM to power the on-device AI in this phone. There's also Siri mode in the camera, improved AI editing features, and the generative AI models powered by Image Playground.

A20 Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

As expected the iPhone 18 Pro runs with an A20 Pro chipset, which is built for AI and offering a huge leap in performance. And it goes beyond the 2nm design that offers better transistor density.

The 6-core CPU has a pair of super cores that are 20% faster than before, alongside four efficiency cores. This helps enable low latency on-device AI performance, and Apple claims it will have the fastest CPUs on any smartphone. The seven core CPU will also offer 40% improved graphics performance, while the neural processor offers 2x faster performance than before.

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On the subject of AI, Apple has added a second neural engine to the A20 Pro, offering 32 cores in total and double the processing power.

Heat dissipation is a big subject with the A20 Pro, and this year's chip is connected directly to the vapor chamber for better heat performance. The vapor chamber also has three times the surface area of iPhone 17 Pro's, and promises 40% more sustained performance in the process.

Cameras

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest change to the iPhone 18 Pro is the addition of variable aperture on the main camera lens. Resolution is still 48MP, but this year Apple has added a series of blades over the lens that lets you control how much light actually enters the camera.

Those of you that aren't expert photographers will be happy to hear that those blades can also work automatically, ensuring enough light hits the sensor for the conditions you're in — especially in low light.

Other camera updates include Pro controls, which let you manually adjust camera settings like white balance. on-screen histograms will also ensure you can see the light levels in real time.

Timelapse mode supports up to 4K resolution, and it's possible to convert a video into Cinematic Mode (at up to 60fps) after the video has already been recorded. There's also an on-device Smart tracking feature, similar to what we've seen on Galaxy Z Fold 8, that can track individual people in a video — even if they walk out of frame.

Price

I'm sad to say that there is a price hike this year, with prices starting at $1,199 for the iPhone 18 Pro and $1,299 for the Pro Max. That's a $100 price increase compared to last year.

Apple Upgrade plans start at $35 a month, and you can get up to $1,200 off if you trade-in an iPhone 14 or newer.

Pre-orders open this Saturday, September 12, ahead of a September 18 release date.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.

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