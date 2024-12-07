Leicester vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Leicester vs Brighton live stream on Sunday features a Foxes side on the up under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy seeking to clip the newly stuttering Seagulls' wings — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Leicester vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Leicester vs Brighton live stream takes place Sunday, December 8.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Foxes' new Dutch gaffer's dugout debut could scarcely have gone much better. A dominant 3-1 defeat of West Ham has restored both a sense of confidence and fun to the King Power after Steve Cooper's drab tenure. Leicester are four points clear of the drop but with winger Abdul Fatawu now out for the season, they must rely on Bilal El Khannouss to continue his goalscoring form against the Hammers to start easing clear of the drop.

Brighton, meanwhile, are having their second mini wobble of the season. After going four Premier League games without a win in September, the Seagulls drew 1-1 with rock-bottom Southampton last weekend, before falling to a 3-1 midweek reverse at fellow over-performers Fulham. Fabian Hurtzeler's high press has impressed many since his summer arrival from St Pauli but if another season of European football is to follow at the Amex, a win is a must.

Tune in on Sunday to find out who comes out on top in this fixture, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Leicester vs Brighton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch your usual Leicester vs Brighton live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Leicester vs Brighton and watch the game.

Watch Leicester vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Leicester vs Brighton live stream by using a streaming VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Leicester vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Leicester vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. That's because it hasn't been picked for coverage by Sky Sports.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Leicester vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune into Leicester vs Brighton as usual.

Watch Leicester vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Leicester vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Leicester vs Brighton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 5.

Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

