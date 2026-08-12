How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds on ITVX — it's *FREE*
Stream this pre-season friendly free as two bitter rivals face off at Croke Park
Manchester United face Leeds in a pre-season friendly today and you can stream the game completely free on ITVX.
Kick-off arrives at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. BST.
It will give Michael Carrick a penultimate chance to tinker with his line-up and decide who he will start next week for their season opener against Hull City in the Premier League.
For Leeds, a similar equation occurs, and pre-season wins over Liverpool, Sunderland and RB Leipzig have raised hopes of a strong 2026/27.
You can watch the full Man Utd vs Leeds game live on ITV1 and ITVX — but what if you don't live in the U.K.? Fear not! We've found a simple trick that lets you stream the pre-season friendly for free from anywhere in the world, including the U.S., Australia, and Canada.
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Man Utd vs Leeds live for free on ITV...
How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds free on ITV
🇬🇧 British channel ITV will broadcast Man Utd vs Leeds for free.
✅ You don't need any subscription to watch ITVX — just an account.
🌎 IN THE U.S., Canada or Australia? WATCH ITV FREE WITH A VPN.
Register – free ITV account or download the ITV app on your mobile device. Use your email and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA)
P.S. We tested it ourselves – it works perfectly and streams are presented in HD.
How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds for free from anywhere
ITV is free, but it will only broadcast Man Utd vs Leeds in the U.K..
Those traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access ITV's free streaming platform in the U.S.A., Canada and Australia.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITV and best of all right now you can get 75% off...
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch this pre-season friendly from anywhere in the world.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch ITV...
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Man Utd vs Leeds on ITV from the U.S., choose ''U.K.' from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV, sign in, and watch Leeds vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world.
Which devices can I watch ITVX with?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) — Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 18 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (note: some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) — iOS 15 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016 or later)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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