Noticed more spiders in your home? Pest control expert reveals the one unchecked spot they love to hide in this fall

It’s always unnerving when you spot large spiders in your home, and I’ve recently spotted a sudden surge. Whether they're roaming across my floors, lurking behind furniture, or hanging from the ceiling, these creepy crawlies are seemingly everywhere.

This is because October is usually the month for peak mating season for spiders, prompting bigger arachnids to head indoors in search of cozy sanctuary and food sources.

And whilst there are common places that spiders love to hide around the home, a pest control expert has revealed one overlooked spot we often forget to check. In fact, this spot is the perfect place for spinning those unsightly cobwebs — leaving you with more cleaning up to do around the home.

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So if you’re wondering where these pests are creeping in from, be sure to check this overlooked spot — along with top tips to banish them.

Check your porch lighting

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Typically, these eight-legged invaders prefer sanctuary in dim, undisturbed zones, where food sources and cozy shelter abound. However, when was the last time you inspected your exterior porch lighting for hidden cobwebs?

“The key places to check are those that are left undisturbed for any period of time or are not cleaned, somewhere dark and without regular human access,” states Mosh Latifi, Managing Director of EcoCare Management.

“Outdoor lighting is another hotspot as it attracts moths and insects. These are a main food source for spiders, and it can be a perfect spot for webs, so a good tip is to turn off porch lights.”

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So why am I seeing an increase in spiders right now? “Fall is when spiders are most actively mating because the temperature is mild,” adds Latifi, “not too cold or wet — which makes a perfect breeding ground.”

Since outdoor lighting draws in moths and other tasty bugs for eight-legged pests, keep these zones spotless.

Clear away unsightly webs with an extendable duster/outdoor brush or a handy handheld vacuum cleaner.

Tips to banish spiders

Spider outside window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Also, remember to vacuum behind sofas, beds, under rugs, and any other hidden spaces where spiders might be hiding. “Curtains and ceiling areas are locations in the home where they are most active,” agrees Latifi.

“Decluttering, dusting, and bleach are the three main weapons to banish spiders from your home this fall — and don’t forget to turn off the porch light.”

Another top tip is to spray white vinegar onto cotton balls and place them in areas or hidden corners where you often spot spiders creeping in.

Spiders tend to loathe the strong, acidic smell and stay far away.

The peppermint oil trick

Although this fragrance is refreshing to our senses, eight-legged pests find the potent aroma repulsive.

Simply mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a small bottle. Spray directly into corners, around cracks, and any other trouble areas where you often spot spiders.

“Peppermint is often viewed as a natural deterrent for critters like spiders, as the strong scent is thought to be unpleasant to them,” states Helen Godsiff, brand manager at home improvement specialist Eurocell .

What's more, any strong, plant-extracted oils such as eucalyptus, clove or even cinnamon oil can do the trick.

Brooklyn Botany Clove Essential Oil: $8 at Amazon This clove essential oil is 100% pure and can be diluted and used in a spray to prevent spiders from invading your home. The 4 fl oz bottle comes with a dropper for ease of use.

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