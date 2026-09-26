I asked a Pilates instructor for the best exercise to improve mobility and build core strength after 40 — and her answer wasn’t what I was expecting

I’ve practiced Pilates for the past decade — I credit it with rebuilding my core following the birth of my son two years ago and getting me to the starting line of (nearly) seven marathons injury-free. But like most people, I spend far too much time sitting behind a desk, and my mobility suffers for it.

But how can Pilates help build mobility? To find out more, I spoke with Pilates instructor Olha Levchuk and asked her for the best exercise for mobility, plus what we should be focusing on in our 40s, 50s, and 60s to build longevity. Read on to find out more.

As always, if you’re a complete beginner, pregnant or postpartum, or you’re returning to exercise following an injury, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional.

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Olha Levchuk Pilates instructor Olha Levchuk is a physical therapist, Pilates expert, and certified wellness coach with nearly a decade of international experience helping clients build strength, mobility, and long-term movement health.

What is the Pilates roll-up?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to mobility, Levchuk recommends the Pilates roll-up. Unlike a traditional sit-up, the Pilates roll-up focuses on sequential articulation of the spine — moving one vertebra at a time to restore full range of motion.

“Done with control rather than speed, it builds spinal articulation and hamstring flexibility that most people lose from sitting all day,” Levchuk adds.

Here’s how to do it with good form:

Lie flat on your back. Engage your core muscles, thinking about squeezing your belly button into your spine so your lower back stays pressed into the floor.

Extend both arms behind your head and both legs out away from your body, driving your heels into the floor.

Take a breath in and squeeze your core. As you exhale, lift your arms toward the ceiling. As you do, tuck your chin to your chest, and lift your head, neck and shoulders off the mat.

Pull your belly button in toward your spine and continue to peel one vertebra at a time off the floor. Move slowly and with complete control — the lift should come from your core, not the momentum of your torso.

Keep your abs scooped as you lift, and extend your arms out toward your toes.

Inhale with your spine in this C-curve, then exhale and reverse the movement, slowly lowering one vertebra at a time back down to your mat as you unroll.

Keep your heels pressed into the floor throughout this exercise to prevent your hip flexors from taking over. The movement should come from your core.

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What are the benefits?

As Levchuk explains, this exercise helps restore mobility in the spine, as well as target the muscles in your core. When done with good form, you’ll work the deep transverse abdominis, obliques, and six-pack rectus abdominis muscles during this move. As you reach forward at the top of the roll-up, you’ll also target your hamstrings, calves and back muscles.

Mobility is important at all ages, but especially as we get older. “In your 40s, prioritize posture — years of desk work and daily habits start showing up in the spine, so alignment and shoulder-chest opening work becomes essential before it turns into pain,” says Levchuk.

(Image credit: Getty/JLco - Julia Amaral)

But what about after that? “In your 50s, prioritize endurance and strength — this is when muscle mass and stamina naturally start declining, so consistent strength work matters more than ever to stay ahead of it. In your 60s, prioritize balance — stability naturally decreases with age, making balance-focused work the most important tool for fall prevention and staying independent,” she says.

Looking for more Pilates inspiration? You’re in the right place. Check out these 5 Pilates exercises to help seniors build strength and improve posture.

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