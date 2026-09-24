Pixel 11 phones will soon have a new Gemini Intelligence feature that will actually make phone calls on your behalf — and it’s exactly what the introvert in me wants

I’ve said it countless times: when it comes to genuinely useful AI tools, Google’s Pixel phones consistently set the benchmark. I thought past efforts such as Call Screen, Voice Translate, and Gemini Live showcased the power of what AI could do, but this latest Gemini Intelligence feature coming to Pixel 11 phones is yet another addition that proves how far AI assistants have come.

Now, Google is taking things a step further by allowing Pixel 11 phones to actually place phone calls on your behalf. "Call For Me," an early experimental feature, will handle everything from appointment bookings to general inquiries — all without you ever having to dial a single digit or sit through agonizing hold music.

As someone who rarely answers unexpected doorbell buzzes at home, the introvert in me is ecstatic about this new AI feature. I thought having my phone place a Dunkin' Donuts order for me was impressive, but this could top it. But beyond sparing me from conversations I'd rather avoid, I’m just as thrilled by its most practical advantage: saving time.

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Based on what Google has shared about Call for Me, this new capability is designed to handle routine business calls on your behalf. These include checking inventory availability for a product, rescheduling an appointment, or booking dinner reservations — all initiated directly through the Gemini app by simply telling the assistant what you need.

Personally, this strikes me as a genuinely helpful feature that will save people significant time, especially when dealing with long hold times. What I’m most eager to see, however, is how well Gemini handles back-and-forth conversations when unexpected questions or issues arise. Take dinner reservations: what happens if the host asks an unprompted follow-up question, such as how many adults and children are there in the party?

Gemini’s conversational capabilities will be on full display here, showing whether it can navigate requests or take mid-call direction beyond your initial prompt. The app provides a live transcript of the call in progress, which I suspect will likely give you the chance to chime in with answers or take over entirely.

The early preview begins rolling out today exclusively in the U.S. for Gemini paid subscribers who own a Pixel 11 and are enrolled in the Phone by Google Public Beta. Given that it's routed through the Gemini app, I suspect Google will eventually expand support to other Android handsets down the line.

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