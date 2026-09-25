What to watch tonight: 45 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more (Sept. 25)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with movies you can now buy/rent.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 25), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our top Netflix shows and movies to stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Unabomber’ (2026) (Netflix)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime drama movie

What it's about: “Unabomber” explores Ted Kaczynski’s (Jacob Tremblay) transformation from a gifted 16-year-old Harvard prodigy subjected to abusive psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe) into a notorious domestic terrorist. Dual timelines contrast his early psychological undoing with the mid-1990s FBI investigation led by Agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley).

Why you should watch it: This film is worth watching for Jacob Tremblay’s haunting performance, alongside Russell Crowe in a tense cat-and-mouse investigation. The psychological drama takes a gripping look at the FBI’s pursuit of one of America’s most notorious criminals, with a restrained style that keeps the focus on the characters and investigation.

Watch "Unabomber" on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Backrooms’ (2026) (HBO Max)

Backrooms | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror sci-fi movie

What it's about: Directed by Kane Parsons, “Backrooms” follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a struggling furniture store owner who discovers a hidden doorway leading into an endless, surreal labyrinth of liminal spaces. When he vanishes inside, his therapist, Mary (Renate Reinsve), ventures into the uncanny dimension to rescue him.

Why you should watch it: “Backrooms” is a must-watch for horror fans who love unsettling, liminal spaces. Kane Parsons turns his viral YouTube series into a genuinely eerie feature, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve delivering strong performances as they navigate an endless maze filled with strange rooms, disturbing forms and escalating dread.

Watch "Backrooms" on HBO Max now

‘Buzzkill’ (2026) (Tubi)

Buzzkill | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror comedy movie

What it's about: Tubi’s horror-comedy “Buzzkill” follows sorority sister Nora (Siena Agudong), who gets trapped with a masked killer targeting her housemates. Nora realizes the clues to the killer’s identity are buried in her tipsy memories, forcing her to stay drunk to solve the mystery and survive.

Why you should watch it: “Buzzkill” is a fun pick for horror fans after something lighter this weekend. This Tubi original puts a slasher spin on a wild party, following a group of college friends as a masked killer crashes the celebrations. It seems to deliver plenty of blood, dark humor and chaotic energy without taking itself too seriously.

Watch "‘Buzzkill’ on Tubi now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Sept 25

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Unabomber" (2026)

"The Final Problem" (Netflix series)

"Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" (Netflix series)

"The Great British Baking Show" (season 14)

"Law & Order" (season 25)

PRIME VIDEO

"Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" (2019)

"Isabel Raad: Behind the Curtains" (new episode)

"Honor Thy Mother" (new episode)

Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars — NWSL (8 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Ghosts Australia" (season 1)

HBO MAX

"Backrooms" (A24)

"4 Blocks Zero" (HBO Original)

"Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" (season 55) (Food Network)

"House Hunters: Volume 11" (season 262) (HGTV)

"Paolo" (HBO Original)

"The Good Spirit: Behind the Doors of the Opus Dei" (HBO Original)

Presidents Cup 2026 — day 2 (live golf)

APPLE TV

"Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" (season 2)

"Dark Matter" (new episode)

HULU

"The Plague" (2025)

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" (season 2 episode)

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" (season 2 episode)

"Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up!" (special episode)

Texas at Tennessee (7 p.m. ET) (SEC Network)

Stanford at SMU (9 p.m. ET) (ACC Network)

PEACOCK

"The Phoenician Scheme" (2025)

"Days of Our Lives" (new episode)

"Jeopardy!" (new episode)

"Dateline" (new episode)

Women’s Soccer: Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC (7:30 p.m. ET)

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10:30 p.m. ET)

MLB: Houston Astros vs. Athletics (9:40 p.m. ET)

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants (10:15 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

Army vs. Temple — 4 p.m. ET

Navy vs. UAB — 7 p.m. ET

Harvard vs. Brown — 7 p.m. ET

Clemson vs. California — 10:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox — 7:10 p.m. ET

Girona vs. Albacete — 2:30 p.m. ET

TUBI

"Buzzkill" (Tubi Original)

"My Husband's Sister" (Tubi Original)

SHUDDER

"Bloody Tennis" (2026)

PVOD

"C.O.G." (2025)

"The Deputy" (2026)

"Family" (2024)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.