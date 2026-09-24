What to watch tonight: 44 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (Sept. 24)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 24), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our top Netflix shows and movies to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

‘Knock at the Cabin’ (2023) (Netflix)

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Apocalyptic psychological thriller movie

What it's about: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her two fathers are taken hostage by four armed strangers. The intruders claim the family must make an unthinkable sacrifice to prevent an impending apocalypse, forcing them into a terrifying moral dilemma.

Why you should watch it: If you’re in the mood for a tense, claustrophobic thriller, give “Knock at the Cabin” a watch. M. Night Shyamalan keeps the stakes high as a family faces an impossible choice, while Dave Bautista delivers a surprisingly compelling performance. It’s unsettling, mysterious and will keep you guessing until the end.

Watch "Knock at the Cabin" on Netflix now

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‘Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story’ (2026) (Prime Video)

Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports documentary

What it's about: Using 30 years of intimate family footage, this documentary follows DeSean Jackson’s journey from a nine-year-old Pop Warner prodigy to NFL star. It explores his rise to football greatness, family relationships, personal sacrifices and the pressures that shaped his remarkable career.

Why you should watch it: Football fans will want to stream this documentary on Prime Video this week. Using more years worth of raw family footage, the documentary goes beyond Jackson’s NFL career to explore his rise, sacrifices and complicated family relationships, making it a surprisingly intimate sports story.

Watch "Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story" on Prime Video now

‘American Horror Story’ season 13 (2026) (Hulu)

American Horror Story: 13 | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror series

What it's about: The iconic show returns to the anthology’s roots with a new collection of supernatural horrors, bringing back familiar faces and revisiting iconic elements from the franchise while introducing new characters, mysteries and terrifying threats.

Why you should watch it: Packed with returning fan-favorite characters and familiar faces, “American Horror Story: 13” is shaping up to be a nostalgic treat for longtime viewers. Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are among the returning stars, with the season bringing back iconic roles while introducing new horrors.

Watch "‘American Horror Story’ season 13" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Sept 24

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"A Different World"

"Delusion"

"My Sad Dead"

"Balaraw: Blood Island"

"Knock at the Cabin" (2023)

"House at the End of the Street" (2012)

"Oculus" (2013)

"A Magnificent Life" (2025)

"Sinagtala" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

"The Fire Inside" (2024)

“Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story” (2026)

Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (season 4 finale)

"Team Moms: Baseball"

"Jackass: Best and Last" (2026)

HBO MAX

"How to Catch a Dirtbag" (season 1) (Discovery)

"The Plot Thickens" (season 7) (TCM)

"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (season 1 finale)

APPLE TV

“Sisi: Austrian Empress” (season 3, episode 5)

Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice (live)

MLB Big Inning (live)

HULU

"American Horror Story" (season 13 premiere)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (new episode)

"Paranormal State" (seasons 4 and 6)

"Pawn Stars" (season 24)

"The Last Whale Singer" (2026)

DISNEY+

"The Real Rooneys" (series premiere)

"Pawn Stars" (season 24)

"Paranormal State" (seasons 4 and 6)

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (new episode)

PEACOCK

"America's Got Talent" (season 21 finale)

"The Traitors: New Blood" (new episode)

"Days of Our Lives" (season 62, new weekday episode)

"The Real Housewives of London" (season 1, new weekly episode)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13 (new episode)

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13 (new episode)

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers, (6:30 p.m. ET)

MLB: Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics (9:40 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

"Building Buffalo" (episode 2 — 7 p.m. ET)

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB, 2:20 p.m. ET

UAE vs. Yemen — Gulf Cup, 5:30 p.m. ET

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina — College Football, 7:30 p.m. ET

Qatar vs. Bahrain — Gulf Cup, 8:30 p.m. ET

TUBI

"Dark Skies" (2013)

"1408" (2007)

"The Eye" (2008)

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