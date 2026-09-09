No, it's not too early... 12 Christmas decorations you can buy right now

Yes, I know what you're thinking. Christmas decorations? In September? But look... We all know how it goes. With only three-and-a-bit months until the big day, the time will fly and think about it this way: if you buy your decorations now, that's one less job to worry about in December.

Home Depot has a massive selection of Christmas decorations in all kinds of shapes and sizes to choose from. There's lighted sculptures, inflatables and all manner of indoor and outdoor decorations to choose from.

So, pop on your favorite Christmas song, maybe eat an early mince pie and take a look at our picks of the best early Xmas decorations below...

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