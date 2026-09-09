No, it's not too early... 12 Christmas decorations you can buy right now
You can beat the December by stocking up on decorations well in advance
Yes, I know what you're thinking. Christmas decorations? In September? But look... We all know how it goes. With only three-and-a-bit months until the big day, the time will fly and think about it this way: if you buy your decorations now, that's one less job to worry about in December.
Home Depot has a massive selection of Christmas decorations in all kinds of shapes and sizes to choose from. There's lighted sculptures, inflatables and all manner of indoor and outdoor decorations to choose from.
So, pop on your favorite Christmas song, maybe eat an early mince pie and take a look at our picks of the best early Xmas decorations below...
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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