Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (September 8-14)

It’s pouring with rain as I’m writing about the most binge-worthy shows on Netflix right now, and honestly, it feels perfectly fitting. There’s no better time to cozy up with a new series and settle in for a binge-watch. However, knowing what to watch can feel overwhelming when Netflix is constantly adding new movies and shows. When my watchlist gets too crowded, I turn to Netflix’s top 10 list to see what everyone else is watching. It’s usually a pretty good indicator of which titles are currently the most compelling.

Every week, I scroll through Netflix’s trending list to pick out three shows that are actually worth watching. Just because something makes it into the top 10 doesn’t necessarily mean it deserves a spot on your watchlist, so I like to separate the must-watch hits. This week’s picks cover a little bit of everything, including the new season of a hit action-comedy from Guy Ritchie, a hugely popular teen adventure drama that has now run for five seasons, and a fast-paced investigative doc that digs into a bizarre recent news story.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘The Gentlemen’

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The biggest series in Netflix’s top 10 right now is “The Gentlemen,” and for good reason, considering season 2 of the popular crime drama recently dropped. Created by Guy Ritchie, the show is a TV spin-off set in the same world as Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, exploring the intersection between Britain’s wealthy landowners and its underground criminal empires. While the first season was primarily set in the English countryside, season 2 expands the story to Italy, giving the series a refreshing change of scenery.

When British Army officer Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherits his father’s sprawling country estate and the title of Duke of Halstead, he discovers that the property comes with an unusual complication: it is home to a huge underground cannabis operation. Determined to free his family from the criminal business, Eddie finds himself dealing with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), the sharp and formidable woman overseeing the operation. As Eddie attempts to negotiate his way out, he becomes increasingly entangled with rival criminals.

Stream "The Gentlemen" seasons 1-2 on Netflix

‘Outer Banks’

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another show that dropped a new season not too long ago was “Outer Banks,” and it’s still holding strong in the top 10. This action-packed teen drama was created by twin brothers Josh and Jonas Pate, along with Shannon Burke, who drew heavy inspiration from classic adventure movies and shows like “The Goonies,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Dawson’s Creek.” Even though the show has now wrapped up with its fifth and final season, it still makes for a very good binge-watch, especially for those who enjoy their dramas with a juicy dose of romantic conflict.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Set on a North Carolina island, “Outer Banks” follows John B (Chase Stokes) and his close-knit group of friends, known as the Pogues. After John B’s father mysteriously disappears while searching for a legendary shipwreck, John B and his friends discover a clue that could lead them to a fortune in lost treasure. Their search takes them across the island as they uncover new clues, evade dangerous enemies and become caught up in conflicts with a rival group of wealthy local teenagers known as the Kooks. The series also stars Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow, and Madison Bailey.

Stream "Outer Banks" seasons 1-5 on Netflix

‘The Decoy Plane’

Instadocs: The Decoy Plane | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Instadocs: The Decoy Plane” is a rapid-turnaround investigative documentary released on Netflix as part of the streamer’s “Instadocs” current affairs anthology series. Helmed by showrunner Steve Yaccino, the project is designed to examine high-profile breaking news events in near real time while they’re still dominating the public conversation. It features firsthand accounts from White House reporters and photojournalists who were aboard the primary aircraft, alongside insights from former Secret Service agents and former Air Force One crew members.

This short documentary revolves around a secret operation during Donald Trump’s return from a NATO summit in Turkey in July 2026. After boarding Air Force One, Trump was secretly transferred off the aircraft via a catering truck and placed on another plane, while journalists and other passengers continued their journey aboard the original aircraft without knowing he had left. The documentary reconstructs the incident through interviews with reporters, a former Secret Service agent and a former Air Force One crew member, alongside footage from the event.

Stream "Insta Docs: The Decoy Plane" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Death of the Pastor’s Wife" (2026)

2. "Insta Docs: The Decoy Plane" (2026)

3. "Earle Meets World" (2026)

4. "The Gentlemen" (2024)

5. "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" (2024)

6. "Outer Banks" (2020)

7. "Leanne" (2025)

8. "Major Crimes" (2012)

9. "Salish & Jordan Matter" (2026)

10. "Talamasca: The Secret Order" (2025)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.