Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct LIVE — last minute news, rumors and how to watch
Nintendo is marking Zelda’s 40th Anniversary with a dedicated Direct
Over the past four decades, The Legend of Zelda has become one of the most iconic franchises not just in gaming, but in all of pop culture, and Nintendo is marking the 40th Anniversary with a dedicated Zelda Direct showcase.
Expect this 30-minute Nintendo Direct to celebrate the franchise’s legacy, and maybe even give us a sneak peek at Link’s future adventures. The Ocarina of Time Remake is nearly guaranteed to feature. It’s due to launch on Switch 2 later this year. Plus, a first trailer (or scene) from The Legend of Zelda movie, in theaters in April 2027, also seems highly likely. Could the rumored Zelda-themed special edition Switch 2 console be revealed?
Whatever is included, it’s sure to be a showcase that no Legend of Zelda (or Nintendo) fan will want to miss, and I’m here to guide you through the entire event with live updates covering every single announcement. So, let’s dive into the latest updates on today’s Zelda Direct.
How to watch Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct
The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct takes place today (Tuesday, September 8) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST. It will run for about 30 minutes, per Nintendo.
Watching it is super straightforward; just head over to Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch channels. But I can save you a click. I’ll embed a link to watch in this article when the broadcast goes live, and if you can’t stream it live, I’ll have all the updates down below.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and one of the biggest gamers on staff. I'm a little newer to the Zelda series, with Breath of the Wild being my first adventure in Hyrule, but it made me an instant fan.
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Ocarina of Time Remake is definitely going to feature
It's always a little risky to declare something will "definitely" feature at a Nintendo Direct, but in the case of the Ocarina of Time Remake, it seems a real certainty.
Nintendo confirmed this remake of the beloved N64 title during a June Direct, and it's been dated for release in 2026. All we've had so far is a very teasing reveal trailer, and it's expected to be the cornerstone of the Zelda 40th Anniversary celebration.
I'm very confident it to take up a sizable portion of today's Zelda Direct. We'll likely see gameplay, and a firm release date also seems very likely. Let's hope I don't look very foolish later today, if it's a no-show, but I just can't see that happening!
What is the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct?
For those super out of the loop, today's Zelda Direct is in honor of the franchise's 40th Anniversary, and will be a 30-minute showcase packed with information about how Nintendo plans to celebrate the occasion. Expect to see games, merch, maybe even movies, and lots more. It begins at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST.
Welcome!
Good morning! It's set to be a BIG day for Zelda fans, and with a few hours until the Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct begins I'm here to bring you all the build-up, with the latest news and a few last-minute rumors ahead of 30 minutes of Zelda goodness!
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