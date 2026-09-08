Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct LIVE — last minute news, rumors and how to watch

Over the past four decades, The Legend of Zelda has become one of the most iconic franchises not just in gaming, but in all of pop culture, and Nintendo is marking the 40th Anniversary with a dedicated Zelda Direct showcase.

Expect this 30-minute Nintendo Direct to celebrate the franchise’s legacy, and maybe even give us a sneak peek at Link’s future adventures. The Ocarina of Time Remake is nearly guaranteed to feature. It’s due to launch on Switch 2 later this year. Plus, a first trailer (or scene) from The Legend of Zelda movie, in theaters in April 2027, also seems highly likely. Could the rumored Zelda-themed special edition Switch 2 console be revealed?

Whatever is included, it’s sure to be a showcase that no Legend of Zelda (or Nintendo) fan will want to miss, and I’m here to guide you through the entire event with live updates covering every single announcement. So, let’s dive into the latest updates on today’s Zelda Direct.

How to watch Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct

The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct takes place today (Tuesday, September 8) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST. It will run for about 30 minutes, per Nintendo.

Watching it is super straightforward; just head over to Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch channels. But I can save you a click. I’ll embed a link to watch in this article when the broadcast goes live, and if you can’t stream it live, I’ll have all the updates down below.