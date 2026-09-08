3 new to Prime Video thriller movies to watch this week — including an intense war movie starring Tom Cruise (Sept. 8-13)

Prime Video subscribers clearly love a good thriller movie. I track the Amazon-owned streaming service's charts every week, and the genre often dominates the rankings. Not that I’m complaining; I also love thriller movies, so every week I round up the latest arrivals on Prime Video.

At the minute, new Prime Video original “The Runner” is holding the No. 1 spot, but it’s not on my list. Why? That's because the flick’s awful 7% score on Rotten Tomatoes speaks to its less-than-stellar quality. Instead, I’ve found three alternative thrillers that are far more worthy of your time.

So, if you want to add some excitement to your Prime Video watchlist this week, here are three recently added thriller movies that offer tension, excitement, and a couple of twists.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Trap’ (2024)

One of my biggest passions beyond the screen is live music. I attend dozens of gigs and music festivals a year (I spend far too much money on tickets). So, “Trap,” an M. Night Shyamalan thriller set during a pop concert, combines two of my favorite things: movies and live music! It’s far from perfect, and unfortunately, really dips in its ropey second half, but the first 45 minutes are excellent, with Shyamalan rediscovering some of his old magic.

The wrinkle here is that “Trap” is told from the serial killer's perspective. There’s no mystery about “the Butcher’s” identity. We know that Josh Hartnett’s Cooper is the villain from the start. Taking his young daughter to a concert for her idol, pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan), Cooper is stunned to discover police are aware of his attendance and have set up a sting operation to catch him. Now he’s got to think fast to escape.

Watch "Trap" on Prime Video now

‘Valkyrie’ (2008)

VALKYRIE (2008) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Director Bryan Singer, the filmmaker behind hits like “The Usual Suspects” and the first two “X-Men” movies, teams up with Tom Cruise for “Valkyrie,” a WWII movie that chronicles a daring plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. “Mission: Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie is on co-writing duties, and the movie also stars Kenneth Branagh and Bill Nighy. That’s a long-winded way of saying there’s a lot of talent involved, in front of and behind the camera.

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Based on real events, Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg (Cruise) leads a secret plot from within the Nazi war machine to eliminate the country's leader, Adolf Hitler (David Bamber). The plan is to use the Operation Valkyrie national emergency system to take control of Berlin, but removing the infamous leader requires every element of the plan to go right. It’s an enjoyable historical thriller that explores an area of WWII less familiar to many viewers.

Watch "Valkyrie" on Prime Video now

‘The Purge: Anarchy’ (2014)

The Purge: Anarchy - Theatrical Trailer (Official - HD) - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video has added the first three movies in “The Purge” franchise this month. Perfect for subscribers looking for a movie marathon. However, if you only want to watch the best one, then let me make the case for “The Purge: Anarchy,” the second movie in the series. Set in a world where crime is legal for a single 12-hour period each year, “Anarchy” smartly addresses the biggest criticisms of its predecessor, and in my mind, is the definitive “Purge” movie.

Unlike the first “The Purge,” which is a restrictive home invasion thriller that sees a wealthy family terrorised on Purge night, “Anarchy” heads out onto the streets, exploring the dystopian events on the ground. It centers on Leo (Frank Grillo), a grieving father looking to use the 12-hour Purge period for revenge. However, his plan becomes complicated when he becomes a reluctant protector for a group of strangers trapped in the lawless chaos and desperately seeking a safe hiding spot.

Watch "The Purge: Anarchy" on Prime Video now

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