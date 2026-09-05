Best laptops of IFA 2026: Wild colors, ultrathin designs and rollable displays

Alongside massive TVs, home robots, and all sorts of futuristic tech, PC makers came out in a big way for IFA 2026 — and for good reason. With Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chips on the horizon and local AI ramping up fast, we saw tons of fresh silicon and hardware in Berlin this year.

What we didn’t expect was for them to be so colorful, thin, and experimental. From budget-friendly laptops in every shade imaginable to designs so impossibly slim they’d make Steve Jobs jealous, and even the return of the netbook in a totally new form factor, this year’s show was an absolute blast for computing.

Here are our 7 favorite laptops from IFA 2026, including models landing before the holidays and wild concepts that show us where PCs are heading next.

Best laptops of IFA 2026: The ones you can buy soon

Lenovo Yoga Flip 9n 2-in-1

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If you’re an artist who needs a powerful machine to work on, the Lenovo Yoga Flip 9n 2-in-1 is the convertible laptop to watch. Packing an Nvidia RTX Spark chip for handling AI workloads on-device, and the ability to draw on its OLED screen or haptic touchpad, this is one seriously versatile notebook for busy doodlers on the go. And for work, it even packs a full keyboard and plenty of ports.

We don’t yet have a price or release date, but the Yoga Flip 9n 2-in-1 could be the perfect fit for creatives.

Tony Polanco

Dell 14S

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Dell’s adding another MacBook Neo competitor to its lineage after the stellar XPS 13, and this one's aimed more at the college student/those just entering the world of work. The Dell 14S has gone through a huge upgrade since the last time I heard that name last year!

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Instead of a cheap plastic build, we’re now to an all-aluminum build in a selection of fresh colors. The keyboard feels great on it, you’ve got display options starting from a 2K resolution all the way to 2.8K OLED, and the pricing will be “complementary” to the XPS 13 — Dell’s words not mine.

Take from that what you will…but also…$699 is my prediction.

Jason England

Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Vibe aims to be the next MacBook Neo killer, and it certainly has a decent shot at dethroning Apple’s affordable laptop. Lenovo’s machine features a sturdy metal chassis available in seven unique colors to match your personality. It also packs a wide range of ports — more than the MacBook Neo and Dell XPS 13 — and even swappable keycaps.

Configurable with AMD, Snapdragon, and eventually Intel CPUs, the IdeaPad Vibe, with its expected $699 asking price, is hard to ignore.

Tony Polanco

Acer Swift Blade 14

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Yes, I know there’s the Acer Vero 16, and it’s modularity/repairability chops. All great and nice. But I’m here for the laptops that blew my tiny mind, and the 799g Swift Blade did indeed blow my mind, because it’s insanely lightweight.

You get a full-blown OLED display, decent build quality Intel Core Series 3 chipsets and the RAM and storage you need in something that’s lighter than two cans of soup. It’s really quite the shocking piece of kit to hold in your hands.

Jason England

Best laptops of IFA 2026: The prototypes

Lenovo Project Aeroblade

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Lenovo’s Project AeroBlade gives off serious MacBook Air vibes thanks to its ultraportable design. At under 10mm thick and just 1.83 pounds, it feels like a screen with a keyboard attached. It achieves this with a fanless design. Instead, four tiny Frore AirJet modules use silent ultrasonic vibrations to cool an Intel Lunar Lake chip without sacrificing sustained performance. You still get OLED, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and Lenovo’s excellent keyboard in a magnesium-aluminum shell.

It’s only a concept for now, but if this ships, it could be a game-changer for thin-and-light laptops.

Tony Polanco

Lenovo Project Swan

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Lenovo didn’t want its Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop to have all the fun when it comes to horizontally expanding screens, so this year at IFA, it unveiled a more business-friendly solution using upgraded tech.

Project Swan starts out as a small and compact 14-inch productivity laptop but with the push of a button, its screen extends out on either side to become a 17-inch display. That way, instead of bringing a portable monitor with you on your next business trip, you can just pack one device.

Just like Lenovo’s incredibly light laptop, Project Swan is only a concept for now but as we saw a few years ago with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, this design could find its way into a product you can actually buy sooner than you’d think.

Anthony Spadafora

Acer Project DualPlay Mini

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Now I know the initial thoughts here. “This is a gaming handheld, wtf are you thinking!?” Well, actually, this is a netbook…you can’t see it yet but when you open the handheld like a clamshell and flip the display, you’ve got that QWERTY keyboard inside.

As someone who has missed using something like my Asus Eee PC in the mid 2000s, this was a serious trip back in time to a better time. And when you think about the versatility of it, not only does this mean “work by day, play by night,” but it also means wider gameplay accessibility. Have you ever played an RTS with a controller? …that’s what I thought!

Jason England

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