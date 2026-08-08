There's a simple way to watch Man Utd vs PSG for *FREE*

Man Utd will test themselves against European champions PSG in their fourth pre-season friendly, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Red Devils have won their two most recent summer matches and will target another positive afternoon, with the new Premier League campaign just two weeks away.

This is the fourth and final pre-season fixture in the Nordic countries for Michael Carrick's men, who lost to Wrexham in Finland before beating Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid in Norway and Sweden respectively. Cameroon striker Bryan Mbeumo scored twice to beat Spanish giants Atleti in Stockholm and the Red Devils have now swapped the Swedish capital for Gothenburg ahead of this friendly in the 40,000-capacity Ullevi Stadium.

With some United players still on their post-World Cup break and others working their way up to full fitness at home, Carrick has handed minutes to several of the club's rising stars in pre-season. Forward JJ Gabriel, at just 15, made his first senior appearance against Atletico, while 19-year-old Shea Lacey has also impressed.

PSG have had a shorter pre-season schedule than most teams, due to so many players taking time out after the World Cup. The back-to-back Champions League winners have scheduled just two summer fixtures and suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat by Spanish outfit Real Mallorca in their opening friendly in midweek, which means this is their last game before the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Want to watch Man Utd vs PSG? Here’s our full guide to watching this pre-season friendly live and free online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Man Utd vs PSG: Live Streams & TV Information Countries Channel Cost Worldwide MUTV £7.99/month or £29.99/year Australia beIN Sports AU$15.99/month or AU$159.99/year (7-day free trial)

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG for free

Man Utd vs PSG isn't technically being shown anywhere for free, but we've found a sneaky way for fans in Australia to watch the pre-season friendly live without paying a penny. The trick? beIN Sports comes with a 7-day free trial, so new subscribers can catch the match at no cost!

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG from anywhere

Fans outside of Australia will need to use a VPN to access beIN Sports if they watch to watch Man Utd vs PSG via the 7-day free trial.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN will allow you to safely unblock beIN Sports' stream of Man Utd vs PSG — plus you can save 75%.

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It's really simple to use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs PSG on beIN Sports.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose a location to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch Man Utd vs PSG on beIN Sports, choose 'Australia' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the game. Open beIN Sports on your chosen device, sign in, and watch the match.

How to watch Man Utd vs PSG in the U.K., U.S. and Canada

Man Utd vs PSG will be shown live on MUTV worldwide, including in the U.K., U.S. and Canada.

MUTV is United's in-house television channel and costs £7.99/month or £29.99/year.

It is available to stream on MUTV Digital and the official Man Utd app, as well as on Sky (Channel 418) and Virgin Media (Channel 526) in the U.K. — but you must pay an extra £7/month to watch it on linear TV.

MUTV is also accessible via beIN Sports in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

What time is Man Utd vs PSG? International start times Man Utd vs PSG kicks-off on Saturday, August 8 at 11.a.m. ET / 8.a.m. PT / 4.p.m. BST. / 1.a.m. AEST (Sun).

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