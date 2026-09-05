5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, and more (September 5-6)

A new month means there's no shortage of things to watch across the best streaming services, but narrowing down which movies are worth your time can quickly become a headache. That's why I'm here every weekend, highlighting the best new movies on streaming so you don't waste your precious down time scrolling.

Leading the pack this week is Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh in an '80s-style spy caper called "Mayday" on Apple TV. You can get your dose of baby Yoda in "Star Wars: the Mandalorian and Grogu" now that it's finally on Disney+. Or, for a silly LEGO-fied version of the show's familiar beats, look no further than "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian." Over on HBO Max, millennials will love "The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special" for a nostalgia flashbang that brings back your favorite characters from the last 25 years of Adult Swim. Meanwhile, Netflix just got some new nightmare fuel in the form of "Smile 2," a surprisingly competent sequel.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies to watch this weekend on streaming.

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Alyse Stanley Weekend editor Alyse has been with Tom's Guide since 2023 and watches TONS of new movies each year to help you skip the duds. She's also a huge nerd for animation, horror, and weird films that leave you asking: "What the hell did I just watch?"

'Mayday' (Apple TV)

Mayday — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibe : A cross between an '80s action movie and buddy comedy back in the U.S.S.R

Why you should watch it : "Mayday" is a solid spy caper that cashes in on nostalgia for glossy '80s action flicks. Set in 1987, it stars Ryan Reynolds as a hotshot U.S. Navy pilot whose flying high since the blockbuster success of "Top Gun." That is, until he gets shot down and stranded in the Russian wilderness during a top-secret Cold War mission over Soviet territory. To have any hope of getting home in one piece, he has to team up with Kenneth Branagh's gruff ex-KGB agent with a soft spot for American culture.

Watch "Mayday" on Apple TV+ now

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' (Disney+)

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe : More shenanigans with the galaxy's dreamiest bounty hunter and his pint-sized companion

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Why you should watch it : If you ask me, this is where "The Mandalorian and Grogu" should have premiered instead of in theaters. It feels like a mini "Mandalorian" marathon retrofitted to the big screen, which might explain why it was the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie in history. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu take on a mission for the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt (voiced by "The Bear's" Jeremy Allen White), Jabba's heir, from a rival crime syndicate to dig up some intel on an Imperial warlord. Their assignment spirals into a galaxy-spanning adventure filled with all the blaster fights and Force magic you'd expect of a Star Wars outing.

Watch "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on Disney+ now

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ (Disney+)

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | September 2 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibe : Even more Mando and Grogu shenanigans (this time with LEGO!)

Why you should watch it : The LEGO video game and movie adaptations should be blatant cash grabs, but the goofy sense of humor and genuine artistry (you can tell the animators had fun!) always manage to steal my heart nonetheless. This animated special covers the entire three-season saga of "The Mandalorian," featuring a returning voice cast that includes Amy Sedaris, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant and Katee Sackhoff. And of course, plenty of LEGO Baby Yoda cuteness to melt your heart.

Watch "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian" on Disney+ now

‘The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special’ (HBO Max)

Robot Chicken [adult swim] Special | August 30 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe : A nostalgia flashbang of Adult Swim's biggest shows (and the ones we all forgot about)

Why you should watch it : If, like me, you spent your formative years staying up way to late watching "Adult Swim," this 25th anniversary special is for you. In the trailer alone, I counted like five shows I haven't thought about in years — and some, like "Assy McGee," that should have stayed forgotten. Adult Swim's weirdest characters over the years from shows like "The Venture Bros.," "Smiling Friends," and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" all meet up on a cruise to celebrate the occasion, brought to life through claymation a la "Robot Chicken." It all culminates in a comedic whodunit that eventually lands in court, and you know Harvey Birdman's prepared to take the case.

Watch "The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special" on HBO Max now

'Smile 2' (Netflix)

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

The vibe : A shockingly good sequel to get you into the Halloween spirit (don't worry, you don't need to see the first to follow along)

Why you should watch it : Naomi Scott stars as pop star Skye Riley, who's finally setting out on a world tour after a difficult year. Her comeback's thrown off course when she witnesses a horrifying death and starts to experience increasingly disturbing encounters with people who seem to be smiling at her. With her mental health in tatters, she struggles to figure out what's real and what's all in her head. With her tour approaching, Skye seeks help from an emergency-room nurse who seems like the only person who understands what she’s going through — and better yet, might have the key to make it stop.

Watch "Smile 2" on Netflix now

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