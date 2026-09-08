Your favorite gardening tool could be making your weed problem worse — why you should avoid using it at the wrong time

If there is one gardening task that always feels like a chore, it’s dealing with relentless weeds.

No matter where you look — from the lush grass to the gravel paths, these just seem to be everywhere and completely ruin the look of my outdoor space.

And while there are various weed-killing remedies, I’ve always relied on my handy string trimmer to quickly rip away visible weeds before tackling the taproots.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

However, it turns out that I could be making my weed problem worse — but only if used at the wrong time.

According to experts, using your string trimmer incorrectly might multiply those pesky weeds, leaving you with even more to clear. This is because mature weeds can spread themselves (through their seeds), depending on the species you’re up against.

So essentially, running your trimmer over mature, seed-filled weed heads will risk scattering them across your entire yard, and doubling your chore.

Luckily, there is a way to use your trimmer without making your weed problem worse. Here’s why.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Be sure to use your strimmer before weeds produce seeds

Woman cutting backyard grass with an electric grass trimmer (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Experts agree that the least risky time to use it is before the weeds in your yard have full seeds.

In addition to preventing seeds from scattering across your yard, tackling young weeds early will reduce the chance of persistent garden invaders returning and ruining it.

Perhaps one caveat is that not all weeds are made to be equal, which can be problematic if you don’t know exactly which type of weed you’re dealing with.

Typically, summer annual varieties like crabgrass usually produce seeds mid-to-late season. While winter annuals such as shepherd's purse release seed heads in early summer — which will leave you tackling these invaders straight through spring.

So what’s the best course of action if you don’t know which specific weeds are taking over your yard? Experts advise you to simply use your trimmer regularly throughout the spring and summer to prevent seeds from developing and spreading.

Alternatively, if you miss that crucial window, experts suggest carefully slipping a bag right over mature seed heads before pulling them out by hand.

Of course, for true removal of stubborn weeds, you’ll have to target the weed taproots. And there are plenty of sturdy weeding tools available to save you from doing this back-breaking task.

Grampa's Weeder: was $44 now $39 at Amazon This weeding tool isn't cheap, but it saves you from having to bend down to dig up weeds from your yard. And it worked very well in my testing, saving me from unnecessary back pain. The 4-claw design can get rid of weeds easily on soft soil.

“If you are dealing with weeds with deep taproots, such as thistle or dandelion, you need to remove all of the taproot growth if you do not want them to come back,” states Angelika Zaber, lawn care specialist and gardening expert at Online Turf. “This can be done by digging out the taproots using hand forks or trowels.

So before powering up your go-to string trimmer to slice through lawn weeds, ensure you tackle them before seed production. The last thing you need is extra yard work later on.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.