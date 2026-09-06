What to watch tonight: 14 new shows and movies added to Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+ and more (Sept. 6)

Deciding what to watch on your holiday weekend can quickly turn into a headache, what with all the new shows and movies coming and going from the best streaming services. Lucky for you, I get paid to know exactly what's out there — and shout out what's worth your precious streaming time. That's why I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu etc. along with the best free streaming services to round up everything new and shine a spotlight on the best of the bunch.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 6), and where to watch them. For more recommendations on what to watch, check out the best new movies on streaming this weekend.

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Alyse Stanley Weekend Editor Alyse has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every weekend, she spotlights the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'A Tale of Two Cities' (MGM+)

A Tale of Two Cities (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical drama limited series

What it's about: Set in London in 1782, "A Tale of Two Cities" follows Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack), who learns that her father, whom she believed had been dead for 20 years, may be alive after all. But when the messenger delivering the news, Charles Darnay (François Civil), gets arrested, so turns to troubled lawyer Carton (Kit Harington) to free him and get back on track to find her dad against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

Why you should watch it: Early reviews have been positive to middling for the first small-screen adaptation of Charles Dickens' seminal novel in almost four decades. It has all the hallmarks of a classic Dickens tale: a colorful cast of characters, breathless cliffhangers, and surprising twists along with sharp social commentary.

Watch episode 1 of "A Tale of Two Cities" on MGM+ now

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'The Lioness' (Paramount+)

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? “Lioness” stars Zoe Saldaña as CIA operative Joe McNamara, who oversees the Lioness program, a female-led initiative that sends undercover operatives into the war on terror. Once embedded, these agents get close to the women in their targets’ lives, using those relationships to gain access to their inner circle and ultimately take down high-value threats.

Why you need to watch it: In season 3, Joe's been battling enemy combatants abroad and betrayals at home. Episode 6 finally introduces this season's main villain after an eyebrow-raising fifth episode.

Watch episode 6 of "The Lioness" season 3 on Paramount+ now

'Lanterns' (HBO Max)

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero, detective fiction, neo-Western series

What's it about? Veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and rookie John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) head to rural Nebraska to investigate a murder, only to stumble into a cosmic conspiracy. Their prickly mentor-protégé dynamic brings some buddy-cop friction to the mix as they face off with Sinestro, Guy Gardner, alien worlds and the shape-shifting threat of the Manhunters.

Why you need to watch it: After the last episode took a detour to flesh out John Stewart's deeply troubling origin story, this episode should finally provide answers for that big Episode 2 cliffhanger. With only two episodes after this to go, you still have time to catch up before the big finale on October 4.

Watch episode 6 of "Lanterns" on HBO Max now

Your streaming guide: Sunday, September 6

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

Peacock

WWE: Sunday Night's Main Event at 8 p.m. ET

MGM+

A Tale of Two Cities episode 1

PARAMOUNT+

Lioness season 3 episode 6

HBO MAX

Lanterns episode 6

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 11 (Travel Channel)

PBS

Marble Hall Murders season 3 premiere

AMC+

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 (penultimate episode)

HULU

Superbeast (Season 1)

DISNEY+

US Open Round of 16 (11:00am ET / 8:00am PT)

Women’s College Volleyball Sprouts Farmers Market Block Party: Louisville vs. Texas (12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT)

US Open Round of 16 (3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT)

Women’s College Volleyball Sprouts Farmers Market Block Party: Indiana vs. Tennessee (3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT)

Primetime at the US Open Round of 16 (7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT)

College Football Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff: Louisville v Ole Miss (7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT)

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