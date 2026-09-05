Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (September 5-6)

Another weekend is here, and the best streaming services are serving up plenty of new movies to keep us glued to the couch. But with so many to chose from, narrowing down which ones are actually worth your time can turn into a chore.

That's where I come in. I'm here every weekend combing through the Netflix top 10 to help you skip the scrolling and get to streaming. Because who wants to waste their precious streaming time with an overhyped dud?

This week, the movies that made the cut include a twisty psychological drama where you never quite know whom to trust, a Spanish crime thriller, and a tongue-in-cheek workplace comedy featuring Dolly Parton's breakout role.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'The Secret Woman' (2026)

The Secret Woman | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers and thrillers go together like peanut butter and jelly, so I'm not surprised to see "The Secret Woman" stick around in the top 10 for a second week in a row. The new Danish psychological thriller pulled in over 11 million views in just three days. Adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Anna Ekberg, it stars Natalie Madueño as Louise, a doting wife living a quiet life on a Norwegian island with her partner, Joachim (Pål Sverre Hagen).

That is, until a stranger shatters her world, revealing she's actually Helene Söderberg, a Danish woman who disappeared three years earlier. A DNA test confirms this, and Louise discovers she has a husband (Claes Bang), a young son, and a wealthy family she has no memory of. She returns to Denmark to learn about her life before the disappearance, but as fragments of her past begin to come to light, she begins to suspect her picture-perfect former life was anything but.

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Watch "The Secret Woman" on Netflix now

'Facing El Chapo' (2026)

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Spanish-language crime thriller is holding strong in the top 10 for the third weekend in a row, though it's been bumped from the top spot all the way down to #8. Based on a true story, "Facing El Chapo" stars Noé Hernández and Alfonso Herrera as a pair of cops on a routine traffic stop that changes their live forever when the realize the car they pulled over belongs to cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, one of the world's most dangerous criminal.

Now they just have to survive bringing him in, a tall order given his sprawling network of connections. "Facing El Chapo" is a must-watch for fans of "Sicario" or "Narcos," with plenty of nail-biting action and twists to keep you entertained.

Watch "Facing El Chapo" on Netflix now

'9 to 5' (1980)

9 to 5 (1980) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Dolly Parton's passing left a mighty big hole in all our hearts, and Netflix subscribers are remembering the iconic country singer by pouring themselves a cup of ambition and revisiting her breakout movie role "9 to 5." This tongue-in-cheek workplace comedy follows three clever and charming women (Parton, Lilly Tomlin, and Jane Fonda) who turn the tables on their sexist, egotistical manchild of a boss (Dabney Coleman).

Their revenge fantasies become reality when they believe they've accidentally poisoned their boss's coffee. There's plenty of screwball hijinks, from a trippy fantasy sequence after the women get high to slapstick around stealing a corpse, but it's the gravitas of Parton and her co-stars (plus the inimitable Sterling Hayden) that really make it stand out as a cult classic.

Watch "9 to 5" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Whisper Man" (2026)

2. "The Secret Woman" (2026)

3. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (2019)

4. "Turning Point: Generation 9/11" (2026)

5. "9 to 5" (1980)

6. "Ready or Not" (2019)

7. "Straight Outta Compton" (2015)

8. "Facing El Chapo" (2026)

9. "Shark Tale" (2004)

10. "Untold - Raygun: Breaking Badly" (2026)

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