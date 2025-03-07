I tried Olympic Gymnasts Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ ab workout — here’s what happened to my body

I can’t think of a better way to torch my non-existent six-pack abs than using an ab workout designed for Olympic gymnasts, including gold medalist and World Champion Simone Biles and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, who both competed at the 2024 Olympics in the US team.

Chiles spoke with Popsugar back in 2021, sharing the team’s grueling weekly workout schedule and revealing that coaches Laurent Landi and Cecile Canqueteau created ab workouts for them during single-session training days.

Having scrolled through the workout myself, I can tell you this is a beast. Never one to shy away from a workout challenge, I decided to try it for myself. You can find the full workout on Popsugar, but I decided to scale it back a little.

Here’s what happened when I tried to train my abs like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — and how this core-torching session seriously humbled me.

What is Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ gymnastics ab workout?

The full ab workout is posted on Popsugar, but given its length, I decided to modify. I’d classify this as an advanced core workout, but, if you want, you can scale it to suit your ability. You don’t need equipment, though I recommend one of the best yoga mats for home workouts to support your back.

The original workout comprises 11 rounds, resting where needed. It doesn’t include a warm-up or cool-down, so a quick mobility routine beforehand and stretching afterward are recommended.

I chose to keep rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11, which I’ve summarized below:

ROUND 1

Hollow pulse: 20 reps

Hollow hold: 5 seconds

V-up: 20 reps

Hollow hold: 5 seconds

To perform the hollow pulse, hold the hollow hold (demonstrated below), then create little pulses up and down with your arms and legs while holding the hollow position with arms and legs raised away from your mat.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ollie Thompson) Hollow hold (Image credit: Mat Fraser) V-up

ROUND 2

Superman pulse: 20 reps

Superman hold: 5 seconds

Repeat once more through.

To perform Superman pulses, perform the Superman hold, then create little pulses up and down with your arms and legs while holding the superman position with arms and legs raised away from your mat.

Man performing Superman hold (Image credit: Shutterstock)

ROUND 3

Alternating single-leg V-up: 20 reps

Hollow hold: 5 seconds

Scissors: 20 reps

The hollow hold in this round works the same way as the first round. Try to keep your core scooped in and braced tight while pressing your lower back to the ground. Our variation on scissor kicks uses a reclined position with arms down, but you can lift your arms away from your mat and lift your shoulders higher, if you prefer.

ROUND 4

Alternating Superman lift: 20 reps

Superman hold: 5 seconds

Superman lift: 5 reps

To perform alternating Superman lifts, simply hold the Superman position demonstrated in round 2, then alternate lifting and lowering both your left leg and right arm, then right leg and left arm.

The Superman lift works the same way, except you'll lift and lower both arms and legs together, at the same time.

ROUND 8

Half sit-up: 10 reps

Full sit-up: 10 reps

Pike sit-up: 10 reps

Toe touch: 10 reps

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Shutterstock) Sit-ups (Image credit: Shutterstock) Pike sit-up (Image credit: Shutterstock) Toe touches

If you can, keep your arms extended overhead during the half and full sit-ups, hugging your biceps toward your ears. For pikes, you can keep your arms by your sides, then slide them along the floor toward your toes as you sit up, or keep your arms overhead if you prefer.

For the half sit-up, simply sit up halfway, then lower back to the ground, rather than sitting up fully.

ROUND 11

Seated leg lift + hold: 10 reps, hold 5 seconds

Repeat two more times.

Core Compression (L-Sit, V-Sit) | Do It Right! - YouTube Watch On

I tried Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ ab workout — here’s what happened

1. It’s programmed for elite gymnasts for good reason

Given who this ab workout is programmed for, I was under no illusion that this would be easy — and it was far from it. Pulses and holds are clever ways to work your muscles longer (known as time under tension) while remaining low impact.

A non-moving muscular contraction is known as isometric, meaning your muscles don’t move through a range of motion, like flexion or extension. The combination of holding an exercise, then adding pulses, is potent, and you don’t need to do many rounds to feel the deep burn in your abs.

2. I'm relieved I scaled

The full workout is 11 rounds of work, broken into sections, each with its own block of exercises. I only completed 6 blocks of work and left my workout mat a broken woman, so I can only imagine how strong these women’s abs are to get through 11 rounds on top of an already jam-packed training schedule.

Because it's scaled, I recommend repeating the sections you choose to complete for several rounds to keep the intensity high.

Core strength is integral to gymnastics and calisthenics-style workouts; your core muscles act as a powerhouse center to help you flex, extend and rotate safely, especially during powerful or explosive movements. No wonder these decorated gymnasts have such a strong core. (Read abs vs core muscles: what’s the difference? for more.)

3. Round 4 was my favorite, round 11 was the toughest

Superman exercises are top-tier because they activate and strengthen the muscles along the back of the body, known as the posterior chain. This includes the various back muscles, including your lower back and rear deltoids, plus the glutes and hamstrings.

Performing movement on your stomach can make it difficult to breathe, so try to avoid holding your breath while you hold, lift, or pulse. Direct your breath toward your diaphragm, as if expanding your belly like a balloon, rather than allowing your breath to sit restricted in your chest.

The L-sit is a demonstration of pure evil sent in the guise of an ab exercise. It builds core strength and tests your hips and quads as you hold your legs in the air. You won’t believe how much your upper body will ache the next day as you brace down to lift your legs.

The move is also a staple gymnastics skill and certainly tests full-body strength. To begin with, try lifting one leg at a time and keep your hands close to your body near your knees. You’re looking for a slight doming of the upper back without hunching — a bit like the hollow hold position that crops up earlier in the workout.

Final verdict

This is probably the most challenging ab workout I’ve tried in a long time, and I’m not sure why I’m surprised. Gymnasts are known for their mad levels of relative strength and ability to generate power and strength with coordination, balance and control.

They truly are the calisthenics kings and queens. If you plan to try this for yourself, I strongly recommend reading up on the mind-muscle connection beforehand to help you learn how to maximize core engagement.

Next time, I might see if I can add another few rounds. For now, I’m off to find a hot water bottle to soothe my trembling abs!