I tried Olympic Gymnasts Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ ab workout — here’s what happened to my body

Features
By
published

Personal trainer vs Olympic gymnasts: what could go wrong?

Left image Jordan Chiles, right image Simone Biles both competing in gymnastics
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I can’t think of a better way to torch my non-existent six-pack abs than using an ab workout designed for Olympic gymnasts, including gold medalist and World Champion Simone Biles and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, who both competed at the 2024 Olympics in the US team.

Chiles spoke with Popsugar back in 2021, sharing the team’s grueling weekly workout schedule and revealing that coaches Laurent Landi and Cecile Canqueteau created ab workouts for them during single-session training days.

Having scrolled through the workout myself, I can tell you this is a beast. Never one to shy away from a workout challenge, I decided to try it for myself. You can find the full workout on Popsugar, but I decided to scale it back a little.

Here’s what happened when I tried to train my abs like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles — and how this core-torching session seriously humbled me.

What is Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ gymnastics ab workout?

The full ab workout is posted on Popsugar, but given its length, I decided to modify. I’d classify this as an advanced core workout, but, if you want, you can scale it to suit your ability. You don’t need equipment, though I recommend one of the best yoga mats for home workouts to support your back.

The original workout comprises 11 rounds, resting where needed. It doesn’t include a warm-up or cool-down, so a quick mobility routine beforehand and stretching afterward are recommended.

I chose to keep rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11, which I’ve summarized below:

  • ROUND 1
  • Hollow pulse: 20 reps
  • Hollow hold: 5 seconds
  • V-up: 20 reps
  • Hollow hold: 5 seconds

To perform the hollow pulse, hold the hollow hold (demonstrated below), then create little pulses up and down with your arms and legs while holding the hollow position with arms and legs raised away from your mat.

Image 1 of 2
Ollie Thompson performing a hollow hold
(Image credit: Ollie Thompson)

Hollow hold

  • ROUND 2
  • Superman pulse: 20 reps
  • Superman hold: 5 seconds
  • Repeat once more through.

To perform Superman pulses, perform the Superman hold, then create little pulses up and down with your arms and legs while holding the superman position with arms and legs raised away from your mat.

a photo of a man doing the superman exercise

Man performing Superman hold (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • ROUND 3
  • Alternating single-leg V-up: 20 reps
  • Hollow hold: 5 seconds
  • Scissors: 20 reps

The hollow hold in this round works the same way as the first round. Try to keep your core scooped in and braced tight while pressing your lower back to the ground. Our variation on scissor kicks uses a reclined position with arms down, but you can lift your arms away from your mat and lift your shoulders higher, if you prefer.

  • ROUND 4
  • Alternating Superman lift: 20 reps
  • Superman hold: 5 seconds
  • Superman lift: 5 reps

To perform alternating Superman lifts, simply hold the Superman position demonstrated in round 2, then alternate lifting and lowering both your left leg and right arm, then right leg and left arm.

The Superman lift works the same way, except you'll lift and lower both arms and legs together, at the same time.

Image 1 of 3
an illustration of a woman doing a sit-up
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sit-ups

If you can, keep your arms extended overhead during the half and full sit-ups, hugging your biceps toward your ears. For pikes, you can keep your arms by your sides, then slide them along the floor toward your toes as you sit up, or keep your arms overhead if you prefer.

For the half sit-up, simply sit up halfway, then lower back to the ground, rather than sitting up fully.

Core Compression (L-Sit, V-Sit) | Do It Right! - YouTube Core Compression (L-Sit, V-Sit) | Do It Right! - YouTube
Watch On

I tried Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ ab workout — here’s what happened

1. It’s programmed for elite gymnasts for good reason

Given who this ab workout is programmed for, I was under no illusion that this would be easy — and it was far from it. Pulses and holds are clever ways to work your muscles longer (known as time under tension) while remaining low impact.

A non-moving muscular contraction is known as isometric, meaning your muscles don’t move through a range of motion, like flexion or extension. The combination of holding an exercise, then adding pulses, is potent, and you don’t need to do many rounds to feel the deep burn in your abs.

2. I'm relieved I scaled

The full workout is 11 rounds of work, broken into sections, each with its own block of exercises. I only completed 6 blocks of work and left my workout mat a broken woman, so I can only imagine how strong these women’s abs are to get through 11 rounds on top of an already jam-packed training schedule.

Because it's scaled, I recommend repeating the sections you choose to complete for several rounds to keep the intensity high.

Core strength is integral to gymnastics and calisthenics-style workouts; your core muscles act as a powerhouse center to help you flex, extend and rotate safely, especially during powerful or explosive movements. No wonder these decorated gymnasts have such a strong core. (Read abs vs core muscles: what’s the difference? for more.)

3. Round 4 was my favorite, round 11 was the toughest

Superman exercises are top-tier because they activate and strengthen the muscles along the back of the body, known as the posterior chain. This includes the various back muscles, including your lower back and rear deltoids, plus the glutes and hamstrings.

Performing movement on your stomach can make it difficult to breathe, so try to avoid holding your breath while you hold, lift, or pulse. Direct your breath toward your diaphragm, as if expanding your belly like a balloon, rather than allowing your breath to sit restricted in your chest.

The L-sit is a demonstration of pure evil sent in the guise of an ab exercise. It builds core strength and tests your hips and quads as you hold your legs in the air. You won’t believe how much your upper body will ache the next day as you brace down to lift your legs.

The move is also a staple gymnastics skill and certainly tests full-body strength. To begin with, try lifting one leg at a time and keep your hands close to your body near your knees. You’re looking for a slight doming of the upper back without hunching — a bit like the hollow hold position that crops up earlier in the workout.

Final verdict

This is probably the most challenging ab workout I’ve tried in a long time, and I’m not sure why I’m surprised. Gymnasts are known for their mad levels of relative strength and ability to generate power and strength with coordination, balance and control.

They truly are the calisthenics kings and queens. If you plan to try this for yourself, I strongly recommend reading up on the mind-muscle connection beforehand to help you learn how to maximize core engagement.

Next time, I might see if I can add another few rounds. For now, I’m off to find a hot water bottle to soothe my trembling abs!

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Yoga Mats
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 146 deals
Filters
Arrow
Lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm
(Black)
1
Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm Made...
lululemon (US)
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
2
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
3
Gaiam Classic Yoga Mat 3MM...
Walmart
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
4
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
REI.com
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
5
manduka PRO Yoga Mat 85...
Zappos
$160
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
6
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
7
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat Black...
Amazon
$155
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
8
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
View
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
9
Manduka Unisex PRO 71 Yoga...
Amazon
View
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
10
Gaiam Yoga Mat Classic Solid...
Amazon
$21.99
View
Show more
Sam Hopes
Sam Hopes
Senior Fitness Writer, Fitness and Mobility Coach

Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.

Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.

Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a woman doing bicycle crunches on an exercise mat
I did this trainer's 6-minute core workout everyday for a week — here's what happened to my body
Man doing a sit-up
I didn’t want to do this 8-minute workout but I’m glad I did — here’s what happened to my abs
Man performing an abs workout outside
Yes, you can build core strength without weights — thanks to a personal trainer’s 3 bodyweight abs exercises
Woman doing a Pilates glute bridge
I ditched sit-ups and crunches for this 30-minute Pilates routine to build a stronger core — here’s what happened to my abs
Woman doing a Pilates workout on a yoga mat at home
I tried this 7-minute abs workout from a Pilates instructor to strengthen my core — here’s what happened
a man doing a sit up
You don’t need crunches to build a strong core — here are 6 exercises to try instead
Latest in Fitness
Left image Jordan Chiles, right image Simone Biles both competing in gymnastics
I tried Olympic Gymnasts Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ ab workout — here’s what happened to my body
Close-up photo of the black version of Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring held between thumb and index finger in front of a garden.
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
a woman&#039;s abs
Forget sit-ups — build core strength and boost your mobility in just 15 minutes with this Pilates routine
A phone showing the Strava app
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
a person wearing air compression boots
I’ve been using compression boots on my legs for a month — and they made a bigger difference than I expected
a photo of a man holding dumbbells
Can you build better strength and muscle using the mind-muscle connection? We asked expert trainers
Latest in Features
An Echo Show 10 with the Alexa Plus logo displayed on screen
Alexa+ — I have 4 big questions about Amazon's new AI assistant
Nothing Phone 3a Pro astrophotography.
I just tried astrophotography on the Nothing Phone 3a Pro — and I'm shocked by the results
Left image Jordan Chiles, right image Simone Biles both competing in gymnastics
I tried Olympic Gymnasts Simone Biles’ and Jordan Chiles’ ab workout — here’s what happened to my body
A young woman eats chocolate before bed
I discovered the best trivia about my favorite snacks using Gemini deep research — here’s what I learned
Google TV Streamer in front of TV
3 reasons to still buy a streaming device in 2025 — yes, even with smart TVs
Snap Grip Wallet.
I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
More about fitness
Renegade Row GettyImages-664313074

I tried this 25-minute dumbbell workout to build full-body strength — here’s what happened

a woman&#039;s abs

Forget sit-ups — build core strength and boost your mobility in just 15 minutes with this Pilates routine
MSI Claw 8 AI+ - Hero

I put the MSI Claw 8 AI+ to the test for two months — and it’s the upgrade we needed
See more latest
Most Popular
Renegade Row GettyImages-664313074
I tried this 25-minute dumbbell workout to build full-body strength — here’s what happened
LG TV with webOS on screen on wall
7 smart TV tips and tricks you need to do right now to get better performance
Nothing Phone 3a Pro astrophotography.
I just tried astrophotography on the Nothing Phone 3a Pro — and I'm shocked by the results
An Echo Show 10 with the Alexa Plus logo displayed on screen
Alexa+ — I have 4 big questions about Amazon's new AI assistant
a woman&#039;s abs
Forget sit-ups — build core strength and boost your mobility in just 15 minutes with this Pilates routine
Snap Grip Wallet.
I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
a photo of a man holding dumbbells
Can you build better strength and muscle using the mind-muscle connection? We asked expert trainers
A young woman eats chocolate before bed
I discovered the best trivia about my favorite snacks using Gemini deep research — here’s what I learned
a photo of a woman doing a squat
Skip the gym! This strong legs and glute burner workout sculpts your lower body in 12 moves
Google TV Streamer in front of TV
3 reasons to still buy a streaming device in 2025 — yes, even with smart TVs