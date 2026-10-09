3 new to Prime Video movies to watch this weekend — including a two-for-one creature feature (Oct. 9-11)

It's that joyful period of the year when spooky season overlaps with cozy couch-potato season, which means there's no better time to settle in for a good movie, especially one that'll raise your hair and rack your nerves. Prime Video's got plenty of those — the Amazon streaming service welcomed a whopping 136 new movie titles on October 1 alone — so there's no shortage of fun and freaky flicks for you to enjoy this weekend.

For starters, there's an explosive meet-up between two of cinema's greatest monsters—Godzilla and King Kong—in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," which arrived on the streamer on October 4. If you're into all things witchy, there's the fittingly titled horror-mystery "The Witch," featuring a young Anya Taylor-Joy in her feature film debut. And while not a traditional scary movie, the historical epic "There Will Be Blood" does feature a truly fearsome lead performance by the great Daniel Day-Lewis.

So instead of wasting your weekend trying to find something half-decent to watch, we've done the dirty work of rounding up three movies you should check out on Prime Video now.

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'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' (2024)

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Cinema's tallest titans team up for this fierce follow-up to "Godzilla vs. Kong" from writer-director Adam Wingard. The sequel finds the giant ape encountering more of his species in the Hollow Earth —specifically, the sadistic dictator Skar King, who is dead set on invading Earth's surface. To thwart this new foe, Kong is forced to form an uneasy alliance with his fearsome former enemy Godzilla to ensure the survival of both their kinds and the human race.

The "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" cast features several returning actors, including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle; Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House also appear.

Watch "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" on Prime Video now

'The Witch' (2016)

The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Though she's had many indelible roles in the last decade — "The Queen's Gambit," "Emma," "The Menu," and "Furiosa" among them — before all of those, Anya Taylor-Joy had her haunting breakthrough in 2015's "The Witch," the directorial debut of future "The Lighthouse" and "Nosferatu" filmmaker Robert Eggers.

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Set in 1630s New England, the folk-horror film follows an isolated Puritan family who, after their youngest is stolen by a forest witch while in the care of their eldest daughter, descend into psychological madness and supernatural terror. As evil forces swirl throughout the household, the family (played by Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie and Harvey Scrimshaw, alongside Taylor-Joy) begins to turn on each other

Watch "The Witch" on Prime Video now

'There Will Be Blood' (2008)

There Will Be Blood (2007) Official Trailer - Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In an Academy Award-winning turn, Daniel Day-Lewis leads this Paul Thomas Anderson-directed American classic as Daniel Plainview, a ruthless silver miner-turned-oil tycoon who amasses a petroleum fortune in early 20th-century California.

That success soon finds Daniel locked in a bitter, decades-long feud with the charismatic but hypocritical evangelical preacher Eli Sunday (Paul Sunday), as his ambition and greed threaten to destroy his humanity.

Loosely based on Upton Sinclair's 1927 novel "Oil," the sprawling oil saga also stars Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds, Russell Harvard and Dillon Freasier.

Watch "There Will Be Blood" on Prime Video now

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