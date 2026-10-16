3 new to Prime Video movies to watch this weekend — including Jeff Bridges' slept-on sci-fi comedy caper (October 16-18)

It's technically fall, but the heat wave and rain in the wake of Hurricane Isaias has me sweating too much to really believe that. With the weather finally cooling off, a cozy weekend inside catching up on my watchlist is on the docket. Perfect timing too, because Prime Video added over 130 new movies this month, including everything from slick original heist capers, poignant romantic dramas, and a supernatural caper that's nearly as bad as critics made it out to be.

Leading the pack of new arrivals is "Masterplan," an original globe-trotting thriller starring Stanley Tucci as a master thief who recruits two strangers to steal the Mona Lisa — only for it to be the most awkward family reunion imaginable. If you're in the mood for an emotional romance, Margaret Qualley and Aaron Pierre star in "Love of Your Life," a sweeping look at how a sudden twist of fate can redefine everything you thought you knew about love.

And for those who don't mind a guilty pleasure watch to kill an afternoon from time to time, might I suggest Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds' chaotic supernatural caper "R.I.P.D."? It's the "Men in Black" we have at home, a messy but undeniably fun ride that's worth watching for Bridges' bumbling swagger alone.

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Whether you're looking for high-stakes heists, heartwarming romance, or otherworldly comedy, here are the three new-to-Prime Video movies you should add to your watchlist this weekend:

‘Masterplan’ (2026)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Stanley Tucci is an enigma to me. He never disappears into the characters he plays, but his effortless charm is so infectious it leaves me smiling like an idiot at the end of every movie he's in. In "Masterplan," he once again plays a heightened version of himself that somehow just works — a master thief named Roger who takes on one last job before retirement: stealing the Mona Lisa.

Obviously, he can't pull off a heist like that alone, so he recruits Italian tech whiz Chiara (Simona Tabasco) and French explosive specialist Jay (Victor Belmondo). There's just one catch: They're actually his long-lost children. Expect plenty of laughs as this estranged family struggles to work together without tearing each other apart.

Watch "Masterplan" on Prime Video now

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'Love of Your Life' (2026)

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

For a refreshingly mature romance with a little more heart and substance, look no further than “Love of Your Life,” Prime Video's latest romantic drama from Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison. When fiercely independent nurse Maya (Margaret Qualley) crosses paths with Charlie (Gabriel Basso), an adorably extroverted nerd, at age 26, it sets the stage for a future neither could have imagined.

The two begin building a life together, only for their happy ending to be tragically upended. As Maya finds her footing again in the years after, she navigates all the pitfalls of new relationships and difficult life decisions while figuring out how to shape the next chapter of her life. The supporting cast includes Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Catherine Keener.

Watch "Love of Your Life" on Prime Video now

'R.I.P.D.' (2013)

"R.I.P.D." got a lot of (largely well-deserved) flak from critics when it tanked at the box office back in 2013. But as one of several guilty pleasure watches on rotation in my household, I argue this train wreck needs to be seen at least once, for Jeff Bridges, if nothing else, as Roycephus "Roy" Pulsipher, who's a cross between The Dude and Rooster Cogburn with a penchant for women's ankles in this campy science fiction hootenanny.

Ryan Reynolds is just as hilarious as the straight man Nick, a Boston police officer who gets killed in the line of duty and recruited into the Rest In Peace Department, an agency that tracks down the spirits of those who refuse to pass on into the afterlife. (Trust me, the less you think about it, the better.) Roy isn't thrilled to get saddled with babysitting the new recruit, but when they uncover a dangerous conspiracy with ties to Nick's murder, it's just the kind of interesting case he's been begging for. With hilariously disgusting special effects and all-around ridiculousness, "R.I.P.D." is more fun than it has any right to be.

Watch "R.I.P.D." on Prime Video now

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