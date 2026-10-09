Halloween is barreling toward us, and Prime Video has stocked up with fresh titles perfect for a weekend on the couch lounging around and planning some potential costumes. From a scrappy zombie comedy to a prestige horror series, this week's new arrivals have a little something for every kind of fright fan.

First up is "I Would Rather Die," a Mexican teen horror-comedy about a high-school outcast named Archie who gets bitten by a zombie and has to hold onto his humanity long enough to hunt down a cure and stop an apocalypse, all with his goth best friend and his crush in tow.

Want something with a little more fantasy? The anime "The 7 Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom" follows seven gifted brothers sent off as royal envoys across a medieval fantasy world, and it's full of comedy and romance.

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Saving the scariest for last, there's "Carrie," Mike Flanagan's eight-episode take on the Stephen King classic, with newcomer Summer H. Howell as a bullied teen whose telekinetic powers build toward one unforgettable prom night.

Wanna know more? Here are three top picks worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend. Grab the candy corn, y'all. Halloween is almost here.

'Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die)' (2026)

I Would Rather Die - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: This Mexican teen horror-comedy follows Archie (Diego Bernal), the self-described loser of his high school in the town of Mendoza, whose life takes a turn when he's bitten by a zombie at the local corner store. Instead of becoming a mindless monster, Archie manages to hang onto his mind just enough to go looking for a cure, teaming up with his goth best friend and his crush to get to the bottom of a plot that could plunge the whole town into a full-blown apocalypse.

Why you should watch it: Created, written and directed by Sebastián Sariñana, "I Would Rather Die" uses its zombie premise as a metaphor for adolescence. It balances gross-out gags and scares with coming-of-age and heart, plus all eight episodes dropped at once, so it's built for a binge-watch whenever you're ready to jump in.

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Stream "Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die)" on Prime Video now

'The 7 Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom' (2026)

What's it about? At the center of a continent made up of eight kingdoms is the Marronnier Kingdom, home to the general Baribara and her seven sons, each gifted in his own way and serving as a knight commander. United by one slightly ridiculous dream to rescue a princess, the seven brothers are sent as goodwill ambassadors to the seven neighboring kingdoms, where adventure, romance and plenty of trouble await. Meanwhile, Marronnier's own princess slips out of the palace in disguise to join one of them on his journey.

Why you should watch it: Based on Nao Iwamoto's manga, this medieval fantasy anime mixes swashbuckling adventure with a healthy dose of comedy and romance. If you're after a charming fantasy to add to your fall anime rotation, the seven brothers make for easy, breezy company for fans of shows like "The Seven Deadly Sins." m

Stream "The 7 Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom" on Prime Video now

'Carrie' (2026)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What's it about? Mike Flanagan takes on one of Stephen King's most iconic stories here and turns "Carrie" into an eight-episode series. Newcomer Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White, a sheltered high schooler raised by a fanatically religious mother (Samantha Sloyan), who slowly comes to realize she possesses terrifying telekinetic powers. As the bullying at school and cruelty at home get worse, the show inches toward the infamous, blood-drenched prom night that King fans know is coming.

Why you should watch it: Flanagan, the creator of Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass," is talented at blending scares with emotional depth, and early reviews suggest this is one of the strongest screen versions of "Carrie" yet, with a sterling 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's essential viewing for the spookiest season of the year, and all episodes are available to stream now.

Stream "Carrie" on Prime Video now

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