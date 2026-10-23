3 new to Prime Video movies to watch this weekend (Oct 23-25)

For streaming movies, Prime Video is one of the best places to go. In fact, Prime Video added over 130 new movies this month, and it's packed with gems. If horror is your genre of choice, you're in a great spot as a Prime subscriber, but October's release list has something for everyone.

For my money, the best movie from October's new arrivals is "Scream 7," the latest in the long line of Ghostface movies and, I feel, a return to form for the franchise. Critics don't necessarily agree with me; the film has a droopy 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, but don't let that stop you — there's plenty of slasher fun in this film. Just think of it as a guilty pleasure and have a good time!

If you're more of a classic movie fan, it's hard to beat the original "Rocky." This is easily one of the most quotable movies of all time, and it'll set you up to watch the rest of the films again (or for the first time) since they all hit Prime Video this month.

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Finally, one of the greatest horror movies of all time rounds out the list: Prime Video now has "Hereditary." If you like gripping psychological horror that'll take you on an emotional roller coaster, you have to watch this movie.

I had to double up on the horror this week, as we're just a few days away from Halloween. But if you need a classic as a palate cleanser, "Rocky" is here to save the day.

‘Scream 7’ (2026)

Scream 7 | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

What's your favorite scary movie? I'll be honest: I don't expect you to answer "Scream 7" after watching it. But I think you'll enjoy the goofy slasher style that makes "Scream" such a long-running franchise, and one the horror community respects.

You can't go out on Halloween without seeing someone walking around in the iconic Ghostface mask. "Scream 7" isn't the best movie in the series by any stretch (the original still holds that title), but it's a solid enough return to form that fans of the originals and a younger generation of horror fans will find something to like, especially the performance of McKenna Grace (also, watch the Ice Nine Kills music video for the song Twisting the Knife, which features Grace as a guest vocalist and is themed around the movie), who really carries the film.

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Watch "Scream 7" on Prime Video now

'Rocky" (1976)

ROCKY (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

I'm tempted to just throw in a bunch of "Rocky" quotes and call it a day, but chances are you've already seen the movie and know the famous lines as well as I do. In fact, there isn't much I can say about the original "Rocky" that you haven't read somewhere or heard uttered on YouTube before.

I'll put it like this: "Rocky" is one of my favorite movies of all time, and I'm always happy to return to it every couple of years. With the entire series dropping on Prime (including the "Creed" movies, which I've never seen), I think I feel a marathon coming for this weekend. Now, if you would be so kind as to "Cut me, Mick," so I can start watching.

Watch "Rocky" on Prime Video now

'Hereditary' (2018)

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Scream 7" may be the horror movie on the list with that hot new-release smell; it also has a certain amount of goofiness. "Hereditary," on the other hand, has 0% lighthearted fun. It's dark. It's forboding. It's unpleasant (in the best possible way). You will be left thinking about what you just witnessed after watching this movie for the first time, which is one of the best (and sometimes one of the worst) feelings.

Ari Aster's directorial debut shows he has serious chops. In fact, we featured "Midsommar," another Aster movie, on our best Prime Video films to stream for Halloween rundown. I don't want to say too much about the plot so as not to spoil the fun twists and turns, but know that it goes places... Dark, horrible and entertaining places.

Watch "Hereditary" on Prime Video now

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