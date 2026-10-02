3 new to Prime Video movies to watch this weekend — including the return of one of horror's most beloved franchises (Oct. 2-4)

Another weekend has arrived, and with Halloween creeping closer, there's no better way to spend the next couple of days than curled up with a few great movies. This week's picks give you a little peek of the scariest season of the year, and you can find them all on Prime Video, so you don't have to go on a spooky streaming scavenger hunt.

For starters, there's a gloriously silly '80s cult horror-comedy about alien clowns terrorizing a small town. Or if you're in the mood for something moodier and far more divisive, there's Emerald Fennell's steamy, stylish take on "Wuthering Heights" with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. For the slasher fans, the latest "Scream" installment pits Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott against Ghostface one more time.

Don't waste your weekend trying to find something decent to watch. Not when I've rounded up the three movies that you should absolutely check out while getting in some well-deserved couch time. Keep reading for some new to Prime Video movies that you should tune into this weekend.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' (1988)

KILLER CLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

This cult horror-comedy is as gloriously silly as the title promises, and it's perfect for kicking off spooky season. When teenagers Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) watch a comet crash outside the town of Crescent Cove, they investigate and find a big-top spaceship full of murderous aliens that look just like circus clowns. The Klowns start harvesting the people in town and cocoon their victims in cotton candy. All of this is happening and nobody will believe the kids' warnings. And if you're sick of CGI slop in horror, you'll appreciate the practical effects.

Watch "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" on Prime Video now

'Wuthering Heights' (2026)

"Wuthering Heights" | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Few movies this year sparked as much argument as Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights," which sits at a divisive 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. The "Saltburn" director takes Emily Brontë's 1847 novel and ramps up the glossy, gothic style. Margot Robbie stars as the willful Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi is the brooding Heathcliff, two people whose all-consuming, destructive love tears apart everyone around them on the Yorkshire moors. You may love it, you may hate it. But one thing's for sure: you won't forget this take on the classic.

Watch "Wuthering Heights" on Prime Video now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Scream 7' (2026)

Scream 7 | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

Neve Campbell returns to this classic horror franchise as Sidney Prescott, who's pulled out of hiding when a new Ghostface sets its sights on her daughter. This installment leans hard into nostalgia for the rest of the movies, even going so far as to resurrect familiar faces whose characters didn't necessarily make it out of earlier entries alive. If you're a longtime fan of the series, it's a bloody, referential good time no matter what the reviews say.

Watch "Scream 7" on Prime Video now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.