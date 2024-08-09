Here's when 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is streaming on Max

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is the fifth movie in the "Mad Max" franchise and the first to directly tie into 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road." It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular Furiosa, who most people remember as Imperator Furiosa in the 2015 movie, played by Charlize Theron.

I thought this movie was really good, bordering on great. It doesn't quite live up to its predecessor but still features some incredible action set pieces and an unhinged performance from Chris Hemsworth as Dementus.

But while I went and saw "Furiosa" in the theaters ... most of you didn't. Despite positive reviews, the movie was a box office bomb. If you missed it in theaters — which, again, you probably did — you might be wondering when you can watch it at home.

Good news, we know exactly when you can stream "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Max and on paid video-on-demand streaming services. Here's everything you need to know.

When is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' coming to Max?

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" will be released on Max on August 16. That will mark 84 days since it was released in U.S. theaters, which is pretty impressive for a movie that struggled at the box office.

If you don't already have Max, you can sign up on the streaming service's home page. If you're looking to save some money, you should check out the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max streaming bundle or look at our guides on how to get Max for free or how to score the Max student discount.

Is 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' already streaming?

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

Good news! If you can't wait till August 16 or prefer to buy or rent your movies, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is currently available on PVOD streaming services like Amazon and Apple. It's also available in physical media formats like 4K Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon.

My professional opinion? I'd wait until the movie hits Max. You can get an entire month of Max for the same $9.99 it costs to rent "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" from Amazon. That being said, the Amazon version is in UHD 4K, whereas the Max version available for streaming is 1080p Full HD. If you want Max streams in 4K, it'll cost you $20.99 a month.

So if 4K resolution is a must, you may want to rent "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" from a PVOD streaming service instead of streaming it on Max.