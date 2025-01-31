One of the best dark thriller movies ever just crashed Netflix’s top 10 — ‘The Menu’ is a full-course psychological feast

If you're craving a movie that keeps you on edge while serving up some seriously twisted thrills, “The Menu” is exactly what you need. This dark, psychological thriller has just crashed Netflix’s top 10 after landing on the streaming service on January 29. At the time of writing, it’s sitting in the No. 8 spot, and it has the right amount of exciting ingredients to climb even higher.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult in the three main roles, “The Menu” takes you to an exclusive fine-dining experience on a remote island, where the food is exquisite, but there’s a sinister twist. Without giving too much away, let’s just say it’s more of a psychological chess match, with tension simmering under every perfectly plated course.

Netflix has a habit of quietly dropping unexpected movies outside its usual monthly lineup, and this time, “The Menu” has slipped onto everyone’s plate. Now that it’s climbed into the top 10, it’s clear that viewers are enjoying this dark thriller. So, if you’re looking for your next weekend watch, here’s everything to know about “The Menu” now that it’s on Netflix.

‘The Menu’ is a wild ride that will keep you guessing

From the moment “The Menu” starts, you know something feels off. The story follows a group of elite diners who travel to Hawthorne, an exclusive fine-dining restaurant on a remote island, run by the world-renowned Chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes). Each guest has paid an outrageous sum for a once-in-a-lifetime tasting menu.

Among the guests is Tyler’s (Hoult) date Margot (Taylor-Joy), who wasn’t originally supposed to be there. Unlike the others (food critics, tech bros, washed-up celebrities) Margot doesn’t belong in this world of obsessive food snobbery. As the night unfolds, it becomes clear that the guests aren’t just there to eat. It’s a chilling premise, but it works so well because of the tension, something that director Mark Mylod maintains incredibly well throughout.

Since “The Menu” is more focused on building tension, it avoids the typical jump scares or classic horror moments that make you want to hide behind your hands. Instead, the movie does a great job at making you feel like you're stuck at the table with these characters.

And that’s why Margot becomes the most relatable character in the movie, because she’s been thrown into an incredibly strange situation.

Without spoiling too much, there's one scene that really made me appreciate the tension at play. The guests are served a dish that seems simple at first (a piece of fish). But then Chef Slowik explains its significance, and suddenly, the weight of his words hangs in the air. He only has to utter a few chilling words for the scene to change into something else completely.

This is when you start to realize that each dish isn't just about delicious-looking food. Of course, “The Menu” wouldn’t work without Fiennes’ in this incredibly menacing role, and it’s a performance I won’t forget.

There are plenty of shocking plot twists you’ll encounter in “The Menu,” and they all contribute to the mind-bending experience. But if you’re looking for something emotionally tense to watch, this psychological thriller is definitely one to add to your watchlist. Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes give some of their best performances ever, and it’s worth watching just for their interactions alone.

You need to stream ‘The Menu’ on Netflix

If you haven’t already, you need to stream “The Menu” on Netflix. This mind-bending thriller isn’t afraid to sprinkle in some horror and dark comedy too, making it perfect for those who don’t want anything too scary. While not every moment is great (some early build-up and the final touch could have been stronger), the movie still delivers a thrilling, atmospheric ride that will keep you hooked.

So, if you’re scrolling through Netflix unsure of what to watch next, “The Menu” is a solid choice, and one that deserves to be in the top 10. It might make you hungry, but it might also put you off certain foods for a while…

Stream "The Menu" on Netflix now.