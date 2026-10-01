Prime Video just added 136 new movies — here are the 5 I’m streaming first

Prime Video just added a huge batch of movies on October 1, with 136 new titles now available to stream. That’s a lot of choice for your next movie night, but having more options can sometimes make deciding what to watch even harder. Thankfully, there are a few additions that immediately caught my attention.

The latest arrivals cover a little bit of everything, from a visually stunning sci-fi sequel set in a dystopian future and a gripping disaster thriller based on real events, to a stylish action movie that kicked off a hugely popular franchise. Horror fans are also well served, with a deeply unsettling folk horror movie and a slow-burning period horror tale that turns a remote setting into something truly terrifying.

Rather than spending an hour scrolling through the new additions, I’ve picked out five movies that are going straight onto my watchlist. So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video, these are the five movies from the latest arrivals I’m streaming first.

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‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

BLADE RUNNER 2049 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of Denis Villeneuve’s best movies has to be “Blade Runner 2049,” the stunning sci-fi sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic. Rather than being a straightforward action movie, it takes its time exploring a much bigger mystery surrounding memory, identity and what it actually means to be human. The movie also looks incredible, thanks to legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, who finally won his first Academy Award for his work here. From the huge futuristic buildings to the striking use of color, “Blade Runner 2049” is a seriously impressive movie to look at.

Set 30 years after the events of “Blade Runner,” the movie follows LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a newer-generation Blade Runner tasked with tracking down rogue replicants. During one investigation, K uncovers a long-hidden discovery that leads him to a former Blade Runner named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who disappeared three decades earlier. As K follows a trail of clues across a futuristic Los Angeles, his investigation takes him from abandoned buildings and farms to the headquarters of the Wallace Corporation.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘Deepwater Horizon’ (2016)

Deepwater Horizon (2016) Official Movie Trailer – ‘Heroes’ - YouTube Watch On

“Deepwater Horizon” is an intense biographical disaster movie directed by Peter Berg, based on the real-life oil rig disaster that happened in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010. The movie focuses on the people caught in the middle of the disaster and the desperate fight to survive as everything around them starts to fall apart. One of the most impressive things about the production is that Berg built a huge practical set based on the real oil rig, with an 85% scale replica constructed inside a water tank in Louisiana. Once the disaster begins, the movie barely lets up,.

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Mike Williams (Mark Wahlberg) is an electronics technician who arrives at the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico for another shift alongside his fellow crew members. As work gets underway, Mike and rig supervisor Jimmy Harrell (Kurt Russell) discover problems with the well and question whether it is ready for drilling. Their concerns are dismissed as operations continue, leading to a catastrophic blowout that sends the rig into chaos. With explosions and fire rapidly spreading across the platform, Mike and the rest of the crew must find a way to escape.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘John Wick’ (2014)

John Wick Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Keanu Reeves, Willem Dafoe Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

My dad’s favorite action franchise has to be “John Wick,” and honestly, it’s the ultimate dad movie. I’ve even found myself rewatching the movies over the years just to watch Keanu Reeves take down bad guys in increasingly ridiculous ways. The first movie was a surprise hit that helped revive Reeves’ career as an action star and eventually turned into one of the biggest action franchises around. It also looks fantastic, with neon lighting, sharp suits and plenty of stylish action inspired by Hong Kong cinema and anime. Add in the pounding soundtrack and you’ve got a seriously fun action movie.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is a retired hitman who is trying to live a quiet life following the death of his wife. His attempt at a fresh start is shattered when a group of criminals break into his home, steal his prized 1969 Mustang and kill the puppy his wife left him. The attack brings Wick back into the criminal underworld he had left behind, where he sets out to find those responsible. His actions soon attract the attention of the gang’s powerful leader, who places a bounty on Wick and sends a series of dangerous assassins after him.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

We’re officially in October, which means there’s no better time to settle in with a horror movie, and “Midsommar” is one I’d definitely recommend. As a huge horror nerd, it takes a lot for a movie in this genre to genuinely get under my skin, but this one managed it. What makes “Midsommar” so memorable is how different it looks from most horror movies, with almost the entire story taking place in the bright Swedish summer sunshine. That somehow makes everything feel even more unsettling, especially as the movie gets increasingly strange and disturbing.

A grieving American student travels to a remote Swedish village with her boyfriend and his friends for a rare midsummer festival. At first, the trip seems like an idyllic getaway, with the group welcomed by the secluded community and its unusual traditions. However, their visit takes an increasingly disturbing turn as the festival's ceremonies become more unsettling and members of the group begin disappearing. As Dani (Florence Pugh) and the others discover more about the community, they must confront a series of terrifying rituals they never expected.

Watch on Prime Video now

‘The Witch’ (2015)

The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

On a similar note, we have another horror movie, although this one is considerably darker. “The Witch,” written and directed by Robert Eggers, is a period horror movie set in 1630s New England. One of the things I love about the movie is how much effort went into making it feel authentic, with the dialogue based on historical journals, court records and religious texts from the period. The cast also speaks in Early Modern English, which gives the whole movie a strange, unsettling quality. If you’re a fan of folk horror, this is definitely one to watch.

In 1630s New England, a Puritan family is forced to leave their settlement and build a new home on an isolated patch of land beside a vast forest. Their situation quickly deteriorates when their youngest child mysteriously disappears while in the care of eldest daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy). As the family struggles with a failing harvest and a series of increasingly disturbing incidents, suspicion falls on Thomasin. Her younger siblings accuse her of causing the strange events, while her parents begin to question whether they can trust their daughter.

Watch on Prime Video now

Every movie just added to Prime Video

Here's the full list of all 136 movies that were just added to Prime Video:

A View to a Kill (1985)

American Fiction (2023)

Bend Of The River (1952)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Candyman (1992)

Casino (1995)

Casino Royale (1967)

Casino Royale (2006)

Child's Play (1988)

Child's Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Creature From The Black Lagoon (1954)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Creed III (2023)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dog (2022)

Dr. No (1962)

Dracula (1931)

Duel At Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

EDtv (1999)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Frankenstein (1931)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Girls Trip (2017)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (2023)

Hereditary (2018)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hoosiers (1987)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

House Of Gucci (2021)

Hungry (2026)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Doom (1984)

Infinite (2021)

It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason's Lyric (1994)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Krampus (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lawman (1971)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Lifeforce (1985)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Lone Survivor (2014)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

MaXXXine (2024)

Midsommar (2019)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Mystery Men (1999)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Time To Die (2021)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over The Top (1987)

Pearl (2022)

Primary Colors (1998)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sea Of Love (1989)

She's All That (1999)

Skyfall (2012)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spectre (2015)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

Stir Of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Battle Of Britain (1969)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Boy (2015)

The Boys In The Boat (2023)

The Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Judge (2014)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Marsh King's Daughter (2023)

The Pope's Exorcist (2023)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Sting (1973)

The Terminator (1984)

The Witch (2016)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The Zookeeper's Wife (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

There Will Be Blood (2008)

Thief (1981)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Touch Of Evil (1958)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

X (2022)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

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