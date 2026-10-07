Few horror stories have had quite the life cycle of “Carrie.” Stephen King’s debut novel was first published in 1974, introducing readers to Carrie White, a bullied teenager with telekinetic powers and a deeply troubled home life. Just two years later, Brian De Palma turned it into the iconic 1976 movie starring Sissy Spacek, and "Carrie" has continued to be reimagined ever since. There’s been a sequel, a 2002 television movie and a 2013 remake, alongside stage adaptations, and now the Stephen King story has been turned into an eight-episode Prime Video series.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Carrie' Rating: 4/5 stars

4/5 stars Verdict: “Carrie” is a thoughtful, emotional reinvention of Stephen King’s classic, with strong performances and a modern approach to its themes of cruelty and isolation. While its expanded mythology raises some concerns, it remains a compelling character drama with plenty for horror fans.

“Carrie” is a thoughtful, emotional reinvention of Stephen King’s classic, with strong performances and a modern approach to its themes of cruelty and isolation. While its expanded mythology raises some concerns, it remains a compelling character drama with plenty for horror fans. Where to watch: "Carrie" is streaming on Prime Video

This new version comes from Mike Flanagan, which is particularly exciting for me because I’m a huge fan of his work. I’ve always loved King’s stories, but “Carrie” has a special place for me. It’s such a simple premise on the surface, but there’s so much going on underneath the horror, from bullying and isolation to family, religion and the cruelty people can inflict on each other. Flanagan also didn’t want to simply remake the same story we’ve already seen. He’s described this as the first time he’s had the opportunity to take one of King’s works apart and build something new from its pieces.

That makes this version particularly interesting to me. We already know Carrie’s story, but a series gives Flanagan far more room to explore the characters and expand the world beyond what we’ve seen in previous adaptations, while also changing the time period. I actually got the chance to watch the episodes early, so I’ve seen how Flanagan approaches this new version of one of King’s most iconic stories, and here are my thoughts.

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‘Carrie’ is a deeply unsettling exploration of teenage cruelty

Stephen King’s “Carrie” was always a story about bullying, cruelty and what can happen when someone is pushed too far. At its heart, it looks at the lasting impact that high school can have on young people, especially those who already feel isolated or vulnerable.

The new series keeps that idea at the center of the story, but brings it into a much more modern world. Phones and social media have given teenagers new ways to humiliate each other, with cruel moments able to be filmed, shared and replayed long after they happen. That makes Carrie’s story feel just as relevant today, and I’m glad the series doesn’t shy away from that.

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

But what Flanagan has done here is expand Carrie’s family history, including the grief she experiences after losing her father, which is a notable change from the book, where her father is simply absent from her life. The series also spends more time showing how isolated Carrie and her mother have been, leaving Carrie largely unfamiliar with the modern world and the dangers that come with it. That makes her first experience of high school even more heartbreaking. She goes in excited to finally experience something outside the sheltered life she’s known, only to quickly discover how cruel her classmates can be.

Summer H. Howell is one of the show’s biggest strengths, largely because she doesn’t try to imitate Sissy Spacek’s iconic performance. Instead, Howell’s Carrie feels more curious, kind and genuinely excited about discovering the world outside the sheltered life she’s known. That fits with Flanagan’s decision to reinvent the character rather than simply recreate the 1976 movie. It’s also why the series feels more like a character drama than a straightforward horror story.

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(Image credit: Robert Falconer / Prime Video)

The same can be said for Alison Thornton’s performance as Chris Hargensen, who gets much more backstory here that helps explain her behavior and toxic attitude. Overall, this feels like a much more expansive reinterpretation of “Carrie” rather than another retelling of the same story.

Although I loved this version of these characters, as well as the more modern setting and deeper storytelling, I do think eight episodes is a bit of a stretch for such a contained story. The additional room allows Flanagan to explore Carrie and the people around her in much more detail, but some of the wider mythology feels like it takes attention away from what makes Carrie’s story so compelling in the first place. Introducing other characters with powers, the multi-user mythology and an ending that leaves the door open for another season somewhat diminishes the impact of Carrie’s story as something that can stand entirely on its own. That said, this is still one of the strongest shows I’ve seen this year.

(Image credit: Robert Falconer / Prime Video)

Verdict: ‘Carrie’ is a bold new take on Stephen King’s classic

One of the things that really stood out to me about the show is how effectively Flanagan uses the camera to put us inside Carrie’s head. During moments of stress and panic, the cinematography makes her isolation feel even more intense and gives us a better sense of just how overwhelming the world around her can be.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The cast is also excellent across the board, with Siena Agudong standing out as Sue Snell. You can see the conflict within her character, especially because she’s capable of being friends with a bully while still having a genuinely kind heart. Amber Midthunder is also great as Rita, one of Carrie’s biggest supporters, who has her own motivations and life outside of school.

Ultimately, this is a really strong series that feels closer to an award-worthy character drama with horror elements than a straightforward horror show. That should still make it an easy recommendation for Stephen King fans, especially anyone looking for a fresh take on a story they already know. I do have some concerns about the ending and the decision to potentially expand this world beyond Carrie’s story, but even those issues don’t take away from how much I enjoyed watching it. For me, this is a confident, surprisingly emotional reinvention of a classic.

"Carrie" is streaming on Prime Video

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