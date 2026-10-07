5 new to Prime Video movies in October 2026 I recommend with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

October is shaping up to be a great month for movie nights on Prime Video, with plenty of new additions worth adding to your watchlist. But with so many movies being added, it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth your time. That’s where Rotten Tomatoes can be useful. While a high Tomatometer score doesn’t automatically mean a movie will be your new favorite, it’s a pretty good starting point when you’re scrolling through hundreds of titles trying to decide what to watch.

To make things a little easier, I’ve picked out five movies on Prime Video in October that all have a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% or higher. These aren’t necessarily the newest movies around, but they’re all critically acclaimed films that have earned their place on the service. So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video this month, these five movies are well worth checking out.

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‘The Godfather’ (1972)

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama

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What it's about: “The Godfather” follows the powerful Corleone crime family in postwar New York, led by patriarch Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When Vito refuses to become involved in the drug trade, a violent conflict erupts between the Corleones and rival Mafia families. His youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), initially determined to stay away from the family business, is gradually pulled into the conflict and begins his transformation into the new head of the family.

Why you should watch it: If you’ve somehow never seen it, “The Godfather” is absolutely worth watching for its incredible performances, gripping story and unforgettable characters. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino are particularly outstanding, while Francis Ford Coppola’s direction gives the film a distinctive, atmospheric style. It’s also one of those movies that has had a huge influence on cinema, making it essential viewing for any film fan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

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‘Pearl’ (2022)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror

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What it's about: A young woman named Pearl (Mia Goth) is living with her sick father and domineering mother on an isolated Texas farm in 1918. Desperate to escape her lonely life, she dreams of becoming a movie star and believes an upcoming audition could be her chance to leave. But as her frustrations grow, her dreams begin to collide with her increasingly violent impulses, sending her down a dark and disturbing path.

Why you should watch it: I’d recommend “Pearl” for its striking Technicolor-inspired visuals, unsettling atmosphere and Mia Goth’s incredible lead performance. It’s a horror movie with plenty of gore, but it’s also a fascinating character study about ambition, loneliness and obsession. If you enjoyed “X,” this prequel adds even more depth to one of its most memorable characters.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

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‘Skyfall’ (2012)

SKYFALL - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller

What it's about: James Bond (Daniel Craig) is sent on a mission that goes disastrously wrong, leaving undercover MI6 agents exposed and the agency under attack. When M (Judi Dench) becomes the target of a mysterious cyberterrorist named Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), Bond returns to protect her and track down the threat. His investigation takes him from London to Shanghai and Macau before forcing him to confront Silva on deeply personal terms. Along the way, Bond must reckon with his own past and his loyalty to M.

Why you should watch it: “Skyfall” is an easy recommendation if you’re after a Bond movie with great action, beautiful cinematography and a fantastic cast. Daniel Craig is excellent in one of his strongest performances as 007, while Javier Bardem makes for a seriously memorable villain. Sam Mendes also gives the movie a more personal feel, balancing the big action sequences with quieter moments that give Bond a little more depth.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

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‘There Will Be Blood’ (2007)

There Will Be Blood (2007) Official Trailer - Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological drama

What it's about: “There Will Be Blood” follows Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), a ruthless prospector who builds an oil empire in early 20th-century California. After discovering a lucrative oil deposit in the small town of Little Boston, Daniel becomes locked in a bitter rivalry with charismatic preacher Eli Sunday (Paul Dano). As his wealth and power grow, Daniel’s ambition, greed and paranoia begin to consume him, threatening his relationship with his son.

Why you should watch it: If you’re looking for a movie with a truly unforgettable performance, “There Will Be Blood” is a strong pick. Daniel Day-Lewis actually earned an Oscar for the role, while Paul Thomas Anderson directs with plenty of confidence. The movie also looks incredible, with Robert Elswit’s cinematography capturing the harshness of the American West. Add Jonny Greenwood’s unsettling score and a gripping story about greed and you have a movie that really sticks with you.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

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‘The Terminator’ (1984)

THE TERMINATOR (1984) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action sci-fi

What it's about: Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) is a young woman in 1984 Los Angeles who becomes the target of a seemingly unstoppable cyborg assassin sent back from the future to kill her. Sarah is rescued by Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), a soldier from a post-apocalyptic future who explains that her unborn son will one day lead humanity’s resistance against the machines. Together, they must evade the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) while Sarah learns about the terrifying future that awaits humanity.

Why you should watch it: If you want a sci-fi movie that wastes absolutely no time, “The Terminator” is still a fantastic choice. Arnold Schwarzenegger is perfectly cast as the terrifying cyborg hunting Sarah Connor, while Linda Hamilton gives the character a memorable transformation as the story unfolds. Its influence is obvious, but even decades later, the movie remains tense, fast-paced and seriously entertaining.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

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