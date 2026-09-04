September delivered a seriously stacked movie lineup to Prime Video, with a whopping 98 new films landing on the streaming service at the top of the month. That's nearly double the number of new additions we usually see, so there's no shortage of ways to spend a weekend on the couch.

If you're looking for something to watch, you don't need to go digging for the good stuff. I've combed through all the new releases on Prime Video to spotlight the best of the bunch, three standout films that stand above the rest. Halloween's coming early with how many horror movies just arrived on Prime Video, but if I had to pick just one, "Silence of the Lambs" is well worth your time. To date it's the only horror movie that's ever won Best Picture. There's also "Trap," a campy thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, and "The First Omen," one of the few series reboots in recent years that I genuinely enjoyed.

Ready to start watching? Here's why each one is worth a spot on your watchlist this weekend.

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'The First Omen' (2024)

The First Omen | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A quick and haunting demon fix that works against all the odds

Why you should watch it: I'm still not convinced a prequel to "The Omen" needed to exist, but "The First Omen" is a solid horror movie, first and foremost, with more exploration of deeper themes like religious trauma and authoritarian assaults on bodily autonomy than I expected for a reboot. Nell Tiger Free stars as Margaret, a woman who's sent to Rome to begin a life to service to the church, only to discover the origins of the sinister events that lead to the birth of Damien Thorn (Harvey Spencer Stephens), the Antichrist. With an impressive critics' score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, you know it’s a horror movie worth watching.

Watch "The First Omen" on Prime Video now

'Trap' (2024)

The vibe: An M. Night Shyamalan thriller where a serial killer turned suburban dad must escape capture after walking into the police's arena-size trap.

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Why you should watch it: While "Trap" doesn't quite stick the landing, it's an absurd but entertaining ride with plenty of twists to keep your attention. Josh Hartnett stars as the man of the hour, whose family have no clue about his murderous double life. But when he takes his teen daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert, he realizes it's been overrun by law enforcement in an elaborate sting operation. With delightfully over-the-top performances, a campy narrative, and some curveballs I genuinely didn't see coming, "Trap" makes for a fun watch if nothing else.

Watch "Trap" on Prime Video now

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A slow-burn serial killer hunt with an undercurrent of enemies to lovers (Watch the sequel before you call me crazy)

Why you should watch it: I've probably seen this movie a million times (my first tattoo was a death's head hawk moth because it!) and I don't think I'll ever get tired of it. Anthony Hopkins' iconic performance as Hannibal Lecter never fails to make my skin crawl, and Jodie Foster is equally mesmerizing as the tenacious FBI-agent-in-training Clarice Starling. She's given the impossible task of getting the convicted cannibal to help flush out a new serial killer on the loose. Director Jonathan Demme uses some ingenious camera tricks to create a general sense of unease that mirrors the othering Clarice struggles with as one of the few women in her line of work.

Stream "Silence of the Lambs" on Prime Video now

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