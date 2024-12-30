'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' just crashed the Netflix Top 10 — and viewers rate it 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Adam Wingard's monster sequel "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" has made a massive impact on Netflix.

After impressing at the box office — it's the seventh-biggest movie of 2024, having raked in over $570 million worldwide — the "Godzilla vs. Kong" follow-up has made its way to Netflix, where it looks to be enjoying a resurgence in popularity.

Critically, "Godzilla x Kong" wasn't received all that well, but moviegoers loved the blockbuster; it landed a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter). That goodwill has been reflected over on the streaming service; where it's already risen to the No. 3 spot in the Netflix charts, putting it just behind "Carry-On" (which is still at No. 1) and "The Six Triple Eight."

Trying to decide whether to stream "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" yourself? Here's a little bit more info about the new movie, including what viewers and critics have had to say about the Titans' latest brawl.

What is 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' about?

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" continues Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse with a fresh clash that features more Titans than ever. On the planet's surface, Godzilla continues to serve as our protector, taking down other Titans and absorbing power for some sort of oncoming threat.

That would-be invader is the Skar King, a tyrannical, dangerous giant ape set on returning to the surface and ruling over all. Kong stumbles upon this new threat ruling over more of his own kind. In order to thwart this new foe, Kong returns to the surface world to recruit his Godzilla for the impending face-off.

The "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and newcomer Dan Stevens.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you stream 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Look, I won't beat around the bush; "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is only really good at one thing. If you're in the mood for something with a bit of intelligence or substance to it, you'll need to look elsewhere. However, if you're in the mood for the pure spectacle of giant monsters smacking the snot out of one another, "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" will fit the bill.

If you're in the mood for the pure spectacle of giant monsters smacking the snot out of one another, 'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' will fit the bill.

Compared to past entries in Legendary's MonterVerse, it wisely sidelines its (incredibly daft) plot and stuffs the screen with countless monster brawls that both look and sound very impressive. If you meet the movie on its terms, it should more than satisfy anyone with an appetite for destruction... or anyone who just wants to see Godzilla settle down for a nap inside the Colosseum.

A quick look at the movie's page on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes proves my point; audience members looking for this sort of flick were well satisfied.

As I mentioned, "Godzilla X Kong" earned a 90% score on the Popcornmeter, drawing comments like "it knows it's stupid and that's what makes it so fun," "a pure fun romp of big action and bigger stars," and "crowd-pleasing nonsensical glory."

Movie critics, meanwhile, were... less thrilled. It split reviewers down the middle and currently holds a 54% rating from just shy of 250 accredited reviews on the platform.

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee called "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" a "fun yet far sloppier outing" compared to 2021's "Godzilla vs Kong", awarding it a 3-star rating. While he found flaws with the flick, Lee admitted: "When we return to the action, it's hard not to feel an itch being scratched, the basic child-like satisfaction of watching giant monsters square off proving to be just as entertaining as we want it to be."

Reviewing for the BBC, Caryn James gave Wingard's monster movies a 2/5-star rating, calling it "a dazzling visual accomplishment that already feels old",

If you're not in the mood for a dumb monster movie but still need something new to watch, we can help. Check out our guides to the best Netflix action movies and the best movies on Netflix that you can stream right now for tons more top recommendations.