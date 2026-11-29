I’m always looking for an excuse to add another streaming service to my watchlist, especially when it means paying less than the price of a coffee. And if you’ve been tempted to try Paramount+, this is your last-minute reminder to take advantage of its Black Friday sale. You can get either the Essential or Premium plan for just $2.99 a month for your first two months, giving you plenty of time to catch up on its biggest shows, movies and live sports.

But there's a catch: The deal ends tomorrow, November 30. So if you’ve been putting off signing up, now's the time to stop scrolling and claim the amazing Black Friday discount. Just remember that your subscription will automatically renew at the regular price after the two-month offer unless you cancel.

If your streaming watchlist is getting longer by the day, Paramount+ is one service worth having on your radar. There’s a little bit of everything here, whether you’re in the mood for a gripping drama, a nostalgic TV favorite, a big-screen blockbuster or something to keep the whole family entertained. It’s also a particularly good option if you like having live sports alongside your usual on-demand viewing, with coverage including the NFL, UFC and UEFA Champions League.

From the world of Taylor Sheridan to “Star Trek,” “Yellowstone” spin-offs and a huge collection of movies, there’s plenty to dip into when you’re looking for your next watch. And with the holidays approaching, it’s a handy time to have another streaming library at your fingertips without committing to its usual monthly cost straight away.

In December, you can also stream a fresh batch of movies and shows, including the new Sheridan crime drama “Frisco King,” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Wahlberg’s action-thriller “By Any Means,” and a new “Garfield” animated series. There’s also more “Yellowjackets,” “Dexter: Resurrection” and “Tulsa King” to keep up with. That’s a pretty tempting watchlist to have waiting for you, especially if you can secure your subscription at a discount!

What makes this Black Friday offer especially worthy is the chance to try the service for just $2.99 a month, even on the Premium tier. I’d take advantage while you can, particularly if you’ve been curious about Paramount+ but haven’t quite found a reason to subscribe. Just keep an eye on the renewal price once your introductory period is over, so there are no surprises on your bill. The deal itself ends on November 30, 2026.