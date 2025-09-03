Movies

I’ve already seen 42 movies in theaters this year — here's the 5 best and 5 worst

Movies

7 best movies you missed in theaters in 2025 (so far), that you need to stream right now

Movies

9 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (Aug. 19-25)

Streaming

7 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more (August 23-24)

Movies

9 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more (July 1-7)

Streaming

5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more

Streaming

7 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more (July 13-14)

Streaming

5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Aug. 2-3)