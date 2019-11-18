Get a PS4 and three hit games for $200 on Black Friday

The wait is almost over. Sony has revealed its lineup of PS4 Black Friday deals and it's a pretty healthy mix of hardware and software. On Black Friday, some of the system's best games will be on sale for $20 apiece, while on the other end of the spectrum, you can score a PlayStation 4 Pro, usually $400, for $300 instead.

The best deal in this writer's opinion, however, mixes an excellent PS4 console with three of the best titles available on the platform. For $200, you can get a PS4 with a 1 TB hard drive, as well as The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

But if you already own a PS4 and simply want to expand your options, there are some other sales worth looking at, too. Those who want to get into VR gaming can find a $200 (usually $300) PS VR headset with five games included: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody's Golf VR and PlayStation VR worlds.



If you'd prefer a VR setup with motion controls, you could also opt for the PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody's Golf Bundle for $250 (usually $350). This one comes with only two games, but you also get two PS Move controllers.



Accessory-wise, you'll be able to get a PS Gold Headset in a variety of colors for $70 (usually $100), and a DualShock 4 controller for $40 (usually $65). Those interested in online play can nab a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription for $45, down from $60.



The real meat and potatoes of the deal, however, are the variety of games you'll be able to get. Sony advertises that some of its recent hit exclusives will cost $20, while anything under the PlayStation Hits banner will cost $10. These games can run anywhere between $40 and $60 usually, making this potentially one of the best PS4 deals of the year.



Games you can get for $20 include Marvel's Spider-Man, Days Gone, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19. Games you can get for $10 include God of War, Gran Turismo Sport and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, with potentially more games available once Black Friday arrives.



Sony's website currently lists all of these deals as "coming soon," so there's nothing to link to just yet. Keep this page bookmarked once Black Friday rolls around, however, and we'll point you toward some steep Sony discounts. Plus, make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday holiday discounts.