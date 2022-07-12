Prime Day TV deal saves you $400 on Samsung's amazing Frame QLED

Prime Day TV deals are giving steep discounts to all sets big and small. So if you've been hoping to score a sweet TV at a great value, we've got you covered.

Amazon currently has the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV on sale for $979 (opens in new tab). That takes a whopping $400 off its usual price, making this one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen. Make sure to act fast though, as Prime Day TV deals have a tendency of selling out fast and stock is limited.

This TV deal knocks a whole $400 off Samsung's stunning The Frame TV. This 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

Samsung's The Frame TV is always of the best QLED TVs on the market. Famous for adapting the look of a picture frame (hence the name), this TV easily disguises itself as a work of art hanging in your living room. The Frame also offers an option to customize the magnetic bezels of the TV, so you can easily pick your favorite color for your frame to best suit your interior.

This particular model from 2021 features a 65-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this set is designed to deliver crisp images, vivid colors, deep black levels and stunning audio quality. If that isn't enough, the Samsung Frame TV is also loaded with some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Disney Plus Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung's Tizen-based TV operating system. And if you're in need of an alternative source of entertainment, The Frame's 120Hz refresh rate is great news for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Look no further for a TV with premium quality, a sleek design and an impressive set of features. Just be sure to snag it while the deal's still active. And check out all of the best Prime Day deals right now for more of our favorite savings.