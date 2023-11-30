My favorite Cyber Monday deal is back — AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are just $189 at Amazon

If you're regretting not grabbing the best Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, then you're in luck. One of the best wireless earbuds just dropped to their lowest price at Amazon. After Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ended, they went up to $234, but I just checked the price a few moments ago, and discovered that they're back down to their lowest price.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case for just $189 at Amazon, which is $60 off. That's the lowest price I've seen since this particular version of the AirPods Pro at since they arrived in September.

A similar deal can be found at Walmart.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was £229 now £199 @ Amazon UK

The new version of the AirPods Pro 2 deliver more convenient USB-C charging along with even better audio quality. You also get Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience and up to 6 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the charging case.

Price check: £199 @ John Lewis

While the new AirPods Pro are very similar to the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning we reviewed, these AirPods do introduce some other differences. The newer model of the second-generation AirPods Pro feature a difference in their acoustic architecture that produces a small uptick in audio quality. Furthermore, these AirPods feature lossless audio support, though that will only work with the Apple Vision Pro headset coming out next year.

Other highlights include 2x the noise cancelling performance versus the original AirPods Pro, a handy Transparency mode and up to 6 hours of battery life on a charge and an additional 30 hours via the included charging case. And if you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you can charge the new AirPods Pro via a USB-C cable attached to the handset.

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C continue to offer a customizable fit via various silicone ear tips, and they are dust, sweat and water resistant. I also like that you can control the volume on the earbuds via the stem. Make sure you grab a pair before it's too late!