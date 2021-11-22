Mangia! Get 20% off all Ooni pizza ovens in Black Friday deal

If you love pizza, there's no better time than now to score a Black Friday deal on the best pizza ovens around.

Right now, all Ooni pizza ovens are 20% off on Ooni.com; however, we don't expect these sales to last long, as these pandemic purchases for pizzas are extremely popular.

Ooni Fyra 12: was $359, now $279 @ Amazon Ooni Fyra 12: was $359, now $279 @ Amazon

The Fyra 12 is a wood pellet-burning pizza oven that can reach temperatures of more than 950 degrees, so you can make delicious pizzas in less than 90 seconds. And, at just 22 pounds, it's very portable, making it great for camping trips and the outdoors.

The Ooni Fyra literally changed my life, and is one of the reasons it made our list of the best outdoor pizza ovens. For Black Friday, you can get it for 20% off on Amazon.

We've spotted a few other Ooni deals at Amazon, too. The Ooni Koda 16 (was $599, now $479) made it to the top of our list of the best pizza ovens; it runs on propane, and its L-shaped burner means you don't have to turn it as often. Its 16-inch opening also means you can make bigger pies, good for when feeding a crowd.

Ooni's sale extends not just to all of its pizza ovens, but also to accessories such as its pizza peels — an essential piece of equipment — plus carrying bags and thermometers.

If you're an aspiring pizzaiolo, this is a Black Friday deal not to be missed. And if you're looking for other cooking-related sales, you could also check out our Black Friday air fryer deals, Black Friday Instant Pot deals and Black Friday microwave deals.