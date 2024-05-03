This 2TB Xbox Expansion Card just hit its lowest ever price — and it’s cheaper than two 1TB cards

Buying an Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X has always been a costly endeavor, but the past year or so has seen prices start to fall to more reasonable levels. While not as cheap as the best PS5 SSDs, they are still a little more affordable — especially when those prices drop to new all-time lows.

Right now a 2TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S has dropped to $222 at Amazon. Not only is this the lowest ever price for this particular expansion card, it’s also cheaper than buying two 1TB cards. Believe us when we say that wasn’t always the case, and this could prove to be a great way to more than triple your Xbox’s onboard storage.

Seagate 2TB Xbox Expansion Card: was $359 now $222 @ Amazon

Save $137 on this 2TB expansion card for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Not only does this triple the available storage for a 1TB console, it's also able to run current gen titles. So you'll spend far less time worrying about memory management and more time actually playing games.

Historically Xbox Expansion Cards have been incredibly expensive, on account of Microsoft utilizing a proprietary connection system that had to be licensed by third-party accessory makers. Meanwhile, the PS5 used a standard SSD connection, and while the best PS5 internal SSDs started off pretty expensive, the fact anyone could make them drove the price down considerably.

Given the increasing size of games, and the fact you need to install every single one onto your console, having as much storage as possible is essential.

Right now one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, a 2TB WD_Black SN850X is just $179 — but has been known to reach lows of $119. That’s significantly less than the Seagate 2TB Expansion Card, which is the only 2TB Xbox Series X-compatible expansion card on sale right now.

Thankfully, prices are going down, and while we can’t say how long this new sale price will last, it’s about time the 2TB cards got their due. After all, the Xbox expansion cards are hot-swappable. So why would anyone pay more when you can swap between two 1TB cards on the fly? Let’s just hope this pricing stays this low for a while.