Massive Nike sale takes up to 50% off footwear — here's 7 shoes I'd shop now

Not long ago, I had to officially bid farewell to my favorite pair of trainers — the Nike React Infinity 3 — due to rips in the toe box, a flattened foam sole, and stains that no longer came out (even after an OxiClean bath). Finding a proper replacement so far has proven futile, especially since I refuse to pay full price. Technically a running shoe, these supportive, cushiony sneakers were my go-to for everything from weight training to HIIT cardio workouts, saving my actual running shoes from extra wear and tear. Luckily, Nike has a plethora of options to suit my multipurpose requirements.

That’s why I’ve frequently checked the clearance section. And right now, you can take up to 50% off a range of footwear, from running shoes to trainers and streetwear styles, at Nike. While I haven’t found anything for myself yet, there are 7 seriously tempting good footwear deals worth shopping for, all listed below. The deals even include one of the best Nike running shoes we've tested.

The Best Nike Deals

Women's Air Max SC SE: was $95 now $53 @ Nike

From Nike's Air Max lineup, the SC SE is already relatively affordable from the get-go, but even more so during the fitness brand's sale. Reviewers have worn these walking and even working out without discomfort (in fact, they've earned a rare "very comfortable" rating on the website) despite the stylish, corduroy exterior. "I cannot express how much I love these shoes," one buyer writes. "I want a pair in every color. Also get so many compliments!"

Men's Interact Run Road Running Shoes: was $85 now $50 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are a whopping 40% off and still available in every size (rare for discounts this big). This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue, for instance, provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Men's Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes: was $130 now $77 @ NIke

Pegasus has been part of Nike's running lineup for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." The biggest discount is limited to the bronze, black, white/red, and orange/blue combinations, however.

Men's Wildhorse 8 Trail Shoes: was $140 now $83 @ Nike

The Nike Wildhorse 8 is our choice for the best-looking trail running shoe. The midsole contains Nike's React Foam, which provides a pleasant balance between cushioning and ground feel. They're comfortable to wear while running long distances, but we noted that the outsole can be slippery while running on wet terrain. Do note, just sizes 6.5 through 9 are still in stock.

Men's Pegasus Trail 4: was $140 now $83 @ Nike

One of the best Nike running shoes is on sale for 40% off. These dependable shoes are great for road-to-trail runs. We loved the Pegasus Trail 4's roomy toebox and cushioned comfort. The outsole isn't grippy enough for some wet and muddy terrain, but the shoes are fine for lighter trails.

Women's Metcon 9 Workout Shoes: was $150 now $98 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 is our top choice for the best cross-training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, offer a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now, a few sizes and colors are 34% off.