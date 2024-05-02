LG's amazing new C4 OLED TV is already on sale at Walmart

The LG C4 is one of 2024's hottest new OLED TVs. Although it's categorized as an upper mid-range OLED TV, its head-turning price says otherwise. Fortunately, I've just spotted a rare deal on LG's just-released TV.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,396 at Walmart. That's $103 off and one of the best OLED TV deals I've seen. (By comparison, Amazon offers the same price). If you prefer a bigger screen size, below are all the deals you can currently get.

The LG C4 holds a spot in our best OLED TV guide. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we called it an outstanding TV. Its design, remote, smart OS, and gaming features bear all the hallmarks of a product whose company was intent on getting all the details just right.

It sports a new version of WebOS that includes a new organizational layout with quick cards for accessibility as well as a Chatbot section in the settings that can help you solve the most commonly asked questions.

That said, it's higher-than-average price, lack of killer sound, and lack of an ATSC 3.0 tuner keep it short of greatness. Additionally, if you already own a C2 or C3, the C4 offers only incremental improvements and isn't worth the upgrade.

For instance, the C4 doesn't use the Micro Lens Array technology we saw in last year's LG G3 OLED that significantly boosts brightness. Nor does it use the newer a11 AI processor found in 2024's G4 and M4 OLED TVs.

Nevertheless, it's still the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling C-series range and at this price it's one of the best deals around.