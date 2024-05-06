Google Pixel 9 cases leak seemingly confirms new Pixel 9 Pro XL model and design changes

One of the biggest Pixel 9 rumors circulating about this fall's phone lineup from Google centers around how many models there will be. After several years of giving us just two phones each fall, Google may broaden the Pixel 9 lineup to include a third model.

More evidence of a trio of Pixel 9 models emerged over the weekend when Android Central posted photos of some Pixel cases it had received from case maker Thinborne. The cases include one for a Pixel 9 Pro and another for a Pixel 9 Pro XL.

As the name might imply, the XL is the larger of the two Pro models. According to rumors, Google plans to release a 6.7-inch version of the phone similar in size to the current Pixel 8 Pro. But rumor-mongers also expect to see a 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro — basically, a more compact version of the phone offers a telephoto lens alongside the main and ultrawide cameras that come with the standard Pixel.

In this scenario, the regular Pixel 9 would have a 6-inch display, smaller than the 6.2-inch Pixel 8 offers.

According to Android Central, the Thinborne cases have completely flat sides and smooth corners, matching previous leaks about the Pixel 9 design. There's also a cutout for the camera bar that's become a staple of Google's phones, though rumors this year suggest that the bar will now have rounded ends.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Apart from adding a third model—and possibly a fourth if the Pixel Fold 2 is absorbed into the Pixel lineup as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—this year's Pixel flagships are expected to feature a new Tensor G4 chipset to power AI capabilities built into the phone. Cameras have been a centerpiece of past Pixel models, though there are few rumored improvements to the Pixel 9 camera setup at this point.

Of course, we're a long way off from the Pixel 9 launch, as Google typically releases its new flagship phones in October. Before then, there's the small matter of the Pixel 8a launch, which is expected to happen next week with an announcement during the Google I/O 2024 conference.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No matter what Pixel model you're holding out for, it sounds like there will be something new from Google soon enough. And if you can make it to the fall without upgrading, it's looking increasingly likely that you'll have your choice of Pixel 9 Pro sizes.