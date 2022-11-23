5 best streaming Black Friday deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus and more

This year, streaming services are getting in on the Black Friday deal action. And so we've picked the top 5 streaming service deals — many of which arrive as the services they're offering savings on are getting more expensive

Our favorite deal is on HBO Max. Right now, new and eligible subscribers can get HBO Max for $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) for the first three months, though we should note this is only for the ad-supported HBO Max (normally $9.99 per month)

The runner up is the Hulu Black Friday deal, where Hulu costs $1.99 per month (opens in new tab) for up a whole year. That's savings of $6 per month, and up to $72 total. Find you don't want Hulu after the first month? Don't worry, this deal doesn't lock you into a year-long plan. You're just paying month to month.

Our other favorite deals, which discount Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and others are found below.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max with ads: was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off HBO Max's ad-supported tier — a perfect way to catch up on stuff you've missed, like House of the Dragon, Succession and the rest of the best HBO Max shows and movies.

(opens in new tab) Hulu: was $7.99 per month now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, WWE and more.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: is $79 for 1 year, will be $109 soon (opens in new tab)

Less a new Black Friday deal, and more a deal you can get on Black Friday — and won't be able to get very soon. Ad-free Disney Plus' annual pricing of $79 is about to expire on Dec. 8.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: was $49 per year now $25 per year (opens in new tab)

Mixing live news and sports with originals and recently-released movies such as Top Gun Maverick (Dec. 22) and Smile, Paramount Plus is offering a strong option to cord-cutters.

While the HBO Max Black Friday deal and Hulu Black Friday deal are the top two, we love the Peacock Black Friday deal, which chops it down by $4 to just 99 cents per month.

Then there's the Disney Plus deal, which is $40 off, but not against its current price — but against its upcoming price change. The Disney Plus price hike will knock a year of ad-free Disney Plus up from $79 to $119, and this is a great way to avoid it. That price offers savings for anyone who thinks they'll have Disney Plus for at least 8 months, as that many months of ad-free Disney Plus (following its Dec. 8 price hike) costs $87.92.

HBO Max doesn't have an announced price hike coming soon, but its summer 2023 merger with Discovery Plus looks like it will raise the rates.

Most of these deals we should note are for new and/or eligible subscribers. We bet, though, some ineligible subscribers will probably find a way to get around those barriers. A friend told me recently he can get deals by making new accounts. It's unclear how that would work here.

We rank HBO Max as the best streaming service, with Hulu and Disney Plus not far behind, and it's been there for quite some time. HBO Max has the best assortment of originals and from-the-theaters films, so check out our guides to the best HBO Max movies and best HBO Max shows for more details.

We love Hulu for its quality exclusive originals, such as The Bear — one of the best shows of 2022. We've also rounded up the best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu, to keep you entertained through to next Black Friday.

Oh, and Paramount Plus is going to get a lot of attention next month, as Top Gun: Maverick hits Paramount Plus. That said, the Paramount Plus 50% off discount is more about annual savings, which might be best for cord-cutters who want live news and sports from CBS.