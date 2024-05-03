Amazon tech sale this weekend has deals from $19 — here's 33 deals I'd buy now

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your smart home, entertainment center, kitchen — or all three. Amazon is holding a bunch of sales on our favorite tech, with discounts on everything from smart speakers to OLED TVs.

No need to wait for Prime Day — sales on Amazon hardware are happening now. Right now you can get Fire TV streaming devices from $19 at Amazon. And our favorite Alexa speaker, the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $39 at Amazon ($20 off.)

The LG C4 OLED will almost certainly be one of the most popular TVs to buy in 2024, and it's already on sale for a discount soon after its release. Make sure to snag the LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV for $1,396 at Amazon ($100 off.)

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Amazon's latest sale. Plus, see the 11 TV deals I'd buy at Amazon this week.

Laptops

Asus 14" Chromebook C424: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

If you need a cheap laptop for everyday browsing and streaming, this Asus Chromebook should do the job. It has a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's also very portable, weighing 2.87 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.

Acer Aspire 3: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD. This deal is for the stylish Silver color.

HP Pavilion 15" laptop: was $944 now $779 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced the price of this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,199 @ B&H

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Amazon

If one display isn't enough, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has an extra display above its keyboard. The main display is a 14.5-inch touch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the extra ScreenPad Plus display measures 12.7-inches. It's configured with an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. This laptop is well equipped for creative work and some light gaming.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Amazon 43" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said its a solid TV that performed well in day to say use. At list price, you'll find better/cheaper options for your money, but now that it's on sale it's a much better value.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 75” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $647 @ Amazon

Free $200 NBA Store gift card! The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

Free $200 NBA Store gift card! If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness and beautiful contrast and colors. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart

Fire TV

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos support, but we're not complaining at this price.

Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $114 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to this discount. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

Price Check: $349 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

OnePlus 12R: was $599 now $529 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 12R makes our list of the best phones as the best value Android phone. Our OnePlus 12R review praised this phone's incredible battery life, powerful Snapdragon performance and beautiful display. In terms of specs, it has a 6.78 inch 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. You also get 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 16MP front cameras.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro features a vivid 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with lots of helpful photo and assistant features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

Speakers

Echo Pop: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a powerful speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also appreciate the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, this Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. In our UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof design.

Price check: $75 @ Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At $89, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Get some of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for $60 off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised these headphones' long battery life, effective noise cancellation and bass-forward sound. They have a tight, stable fit, although we sometimes found them uncomfortable to wear.

Appliances

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This 2.1-quart air fryer is ideal for single-serving items like sides, snacks and wings. At under five pounds, it's easy to move between rooms or stow away in a cabinet when you don't need it. This is a perfect fit for a university student who wants a discrete way to heat up leftovers from the mini fridge in their dorm. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Countertop Microwave: was $144 now $99 at Amazon

We think this Toshiba microwave is the best microwave we've tested, and it's budget-friendly too. This model delivered consistent even cooking performance and we liked the preprogrammed and express settings.