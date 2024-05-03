9 good deals from Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section — for $89 or less

Not to sound like a broken record, but of all the best gym leggings I own — and it's a lot, from Nike and Adidas to Beyond Yoga and Alo — Lululemon's Aligns remain my absolute favorite. The buttery-soft feel is no joke. I tap them for walks, weight training, runs, and everything in between. Sadly, I only own two pairs. That's because they're a bit of a splurge, with an original asking price of $98 or more. So I've been waiting for them to be added to the brand's 'We Made Too Much' section of the site, where every discounted item is located.

Thankfully, I spotted the Powder Blue colorway down to $39, along with a whole bunch of other training and yoga gear (and other legging styles!) starting at just $9 at Lululemon. But here's the catch: pickings are typically pretty slim, so I tried to pluck out a few decent deals that deliver a range of options. Another detail worth noting is that as most of these finds are final sales, you won't be able to exchange or return unwanted items — unless you're a member, which you can join for free. Below, find everything I recommend shopping, or check out other sales on Under Armour at Amazon and Garmin smartwatches.

The Best Lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ Deals

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top: was $69 now $29 @ Lululemon

If you're as obsessed with the asymmetrical trend as the Tom's Guide fitness desk, you'll love this yoga top. Made from the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric, with built-in support for A/B cup sizes, at $29 it's at the lowest price we've seen since Cyber Monday.

Align High-Rise Pant 25”: was $98 now $39 @ Lululemon

Sizing is limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this is worth a shout. The Powder Blue is available in sizes 12 through 20, whereas Pale Raspberry offers more choices at a pricier (but still discounted) $59. The high waistband keeps everything tucked in, making these a super comfortable pair for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes. You can also grab the black for $79 and all others for $69.

Instill High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $49 @ Lululemon

Yogis, take note—these smooth, supportive leggings are still available in sizes 0, 12, 18, and 20 and a True Navy hue. Reviewers say they feel like a second skin, offering four-stretch freedom of movement. It also includes a backdrop pocket and a fit similar to the Wunder Under collection. But buyers note this style may be getting discontinued, so scoop them up while you still can.

Align High-Rise Ribbed Pant 25": was $118 now $59 @ Lululemon

Act fast if you want to get the Java color in either a size 0 or 14 for just $59. The ribbed version of the Aligns, these are still just as soft and quick-drying but with more textural interest. These also feature added Lycra for extra stretch and shape retention.

Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": was $78 now $49 @ Lululemon

Tailored for both running and training, these shorts are a must-have for those seeking lightweight, two-way stretch functionality. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against the skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs. While not the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you can still grab a pair for less than $50!

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short T-Shirt: was $78 now $54 @ Lululemon

Get rid of side seams with the vent tee from Lululemon. It's breathable, super soft, and limits chaffing to help you stay free and breezy as you navigate your workouts. We're a big fan of the silverescent tech, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria in the fabric. This tee comes in various sizes and four colorways.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now $69 @ Lululemon

In our review, we named the Fast and Free tights the best Lululemon leggings for running. Crafted with the brand's Nulux fabric, these are comfortable enough to wear throughout a 5K or marathon, thanks to the lightweight feel and sweat-wicking tech. However, according to editors, the main selling point is the range of pockets, including drop-in pockets on the legs and in the waistband.