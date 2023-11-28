111 best Cyber Monday deals still available — save big before they’re gone

By Louis Ramirez
Cyber Monday may be over, but these deals are still live

Cyber Monday may be history, but the holiday season is  getting started. Shoppers have roughly four weeks to finish their holiday shopping. Fortunately, many retailers are extending their Cyber Monday deals into Cyber Week.

Best Buy, Amazon and Target are just a few of the major retailers who have extended their sales into what is now being called Cyber Week. While I admit that it sounds like marketing jargon, the truth is there are indeed a lot of good deals left to shop. I've been covering retail events like Cyber Monday for 16 years and for the past few years I've noticed a lot of my favorite Cyber Monday deals get extended throughout Cyber Week. 

There is one caveat. There's no guarantee these deals will last through the week. Many of them are selling out. The new M3-based MacBook Pros, for instance, were up to $200 off at Best Buy yesterday, but have now returned to their normal price. (Don't worry, Amazon still has them on sale). Below I'm rounding up the very best Cyber Monday deals you can still get. 

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals still available

TVs

PS5

Apple

Nintendo Switch

Xbox

Mattresses

Laptops

Apparel

Appliances

Running shoes

