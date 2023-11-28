111 best Cyber Monday deals still available — save big before they’re gone

Cyber Monday may be history, but the holiday season is getting started. Shoppers have roughly four weeks to finish their holiday shopping. Fortunately, many retailers are extending their Cyber Monday deals into Cyber Week.
Best Buy, Amazon and Target are just a few of the major retailers who have extended their sales into what is now being called Cyber Week. While I admit that it sounds like marketing jargon, the truth is there are indeed a lot of good deals left to shop. I've been covering retail events like Cyber Monday for 16 years and for the past few years I've noticed a lot of my favorite Cyber Monday deals get extended throughout Cyber Week.
There is one caveat. There's no guarantee these deals will last through the week. Many of them are selling out. The new M3-based MacBook Pros, for instance, were up to $200 off at Best Buy yesterday, but have now returned to their normal price. (Don't worry, Amazon still has them on sale). Below I'm rounding up the very best Cyber Monday deals you can still get.
Top 10 Cyber Monday deals still available
- Hulu w/ Starz: $0.99/month
- iPhone SE (2022): $0.99/month @ AT&T
- Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon
- Crocs sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
- Anker power banks: 30% off deals from $15 @ Amazon
- Switch OLED w/ $75 GC: for $349 @ Dell
- Nectar Mattress (queen): was $1,099 now $659 @ Nectar
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 4060: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Monitor: was $2,199 now $1,251 @ Amazon
TVs
- TCL 40" S3 1080p Smart TV: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" UQ70 4K TV: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 55” U8 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 @ Amazon
- LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy
- TCL 75” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,399 @ Amazon
- LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $1,999 now $1,596 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,997 now $1,597 @ Amazon
- LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,796 now $2,496 @ Amazon
PS5
- Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $40 @ Amazon
- Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $58 @ Walmart
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD: was $229 now $79 @ Best Buy
- WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD w/ Heatsink: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
- Sony Inzone H7: was $229 now $178 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2: $499 @ Walmart
- PS5 Slim CoD Modern Warfare 3: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- PS5 Spider-Man 2: was $559 now $499 @ Amazon
Apple
- iPhone SE (2022): $0.99/month @ AT&T
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): was $1,599 now $0.01 @ Amazon
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
- Mac mini (M2): was $599 now $479 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13" (M1): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13" (M2): was $1,099 now $929 @ B&H Photo
- MacBook Pro 14" (M3): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16" (M3 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,349 @ Amazon
Nintendo Switch
- SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $13 @ Amazon
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Hori Ergo Controller: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon
- PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- Splatoon 3: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch): was $69 now $64 @ Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Best Buy
- Switch OLED w/ $75 GC: for $349 @ Dell
- Switch OLED Smash Bros: for $349 @ GameStop
Xbox
- Gears Tactics: was $39 now $8 @ Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5: was $59 now $28 @ Amazon
- Dead Space: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon
- Madden NFL 24 (XSX): was $69 now $50 @ Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
- Starfield (XSX): was $69 now $61 @ Amazon
- HyperX CloudX Flight: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
- WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon
- Xbox Series S (1TB): was $349 now $299 @ Dell
- Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
Mattresses
- Nectar: 40% off memory foam and hybrids
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off our top hybrid of the year
- Helix: 25% off + $333 of free bedding
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $2,399 off cooling beds
- DreamCloud: 40% off luxury mattresses
- Sleep Number: up to 50% off smart beds + BOGO bedding
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide + 2 free pillows w/ mattress
- Avocado: 10% off non-toxic organic beds
- Casper: up to 20% off boxed hybrids
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off cooling mattresses + $199 of free bedding
Laptops
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $224 now $160 @ Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $599 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13" (M1): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $810 @ Amazon
- Acer Nitro 17: was $1,199 now $969 @ Amazon
- Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Dell
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,149 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 14" (M3): was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i RTX 4070: was $2,299 now $1,904 @ Lenovo
Apparel
- Under Armour sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon
- Patagonia sale: deals from $7 @ Patagonia
- Crocs sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
- Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Smartwool Outdoor Crew Socks: was $22 now $13 @ REI
- Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon
- Hoka: deals from $15 @ Hoka
- The North Face Reversible Insulated Jacket: was $120 now $83 @ REI
- The North Face Insulated Hoodie: was $230 now $138 @ REI
- Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Jacket: was $210 now $157 @ REI
Appliances
- Elite Gourmet Indoor Electric Grill: was $42 now $31 @Amazon
- Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $36 @ Amazon
- Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
- iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
- Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $269 now $209 @ Amazon
- iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $290 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $329 @ Amazon
- Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $309 now $299 @ Amazon
Running shoes
- Asics Gel-Contend 7: was $65 now $49 @ Target
- Brooks Women’s Launch 9: was $110 now $57 @ Amazon
- Asics Women's DYNABLAST 2: was $100 now $59 @ Target
- New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Garoe V1 Trail: was $89 now $67 @ Amazon
- Brooks Men's Levitate 5: was $150 now $74 @ Amazon
- Saucony Women's Triumph 20: was $160 now $75 @ Amazon
- Asics Women's Gel-Nimbus 24: was $160 now $79 @ Amazon
- Brooks Men's Ghost 14: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 40: was $130 now $85 @ Nike
- Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 22: was $110 now $89 @ Amazon